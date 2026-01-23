Which Florida National Park Fits You Better? Everglades Versus Biscayne

As a kid visiting my grandpa in South Florida from my home state of Virginia, the Everglades National Park and Biscayne National Park seemed like portals into another world. We would stay with family in Fort Lauderdale, then set out for landscapes that didn’t resemble anything back home: a horizon of sawgrass stretching endlessly or a slice of turquoise water hinting at vibrant life below the surface.

Now that I’ve lived in Broward County, Florida, for the past decade, the parks are much closer, but they still offer me the same escape. Each is within a 45-minute drive of the Fort Lauderdale–Miami metro area. In a region defined by traffic, sprawl, and cafecito-fueled energy, Everglades and Biscayne remain the surest ways to disconnect.

The challenge is that most visitors don’t have time for both. Though they sit close together on the map, these parks deliver entirely different versions of wilderness. If you have time only for one, here’s how to decide which to visit first.

The Everglades (L) offer wildlife encounters, while Biscayne (R) provides water adventures. Photo by Ian Kennedy/Shutterstock (L); photo by Sebastien Aubinaud/Unsplash (R)

Does Everglades or Biscayne have better views?

Everglades National Park is the choice for sweeping wetlands, quiet landscapes, and subtle wildlife moments. Biscayne National Park shines with tropical island scenery, vivid marine life, and color-rich views beneath the water’s surface.

Everglades views

The Everglades’ beauty lies in scale and stillness, with mirrorlike sloughs and cypress domes rising from shallow water. Wildlife animates the scenery—wading birds, alligators, and turtles—but often in slow, meditative ways. Even the boat-filled Flamingo area seems restrained and expansive rather than flashy.

Timing shapes the experience. “The best time of year to visit the Everglades is during the dry season from December through April,” Jessica Pierce, executive director of the Florida National Parks Association, tells Afar. “Visitors can enjoy cooler weather, higher bird and wildlife concentrations, and free seasonal ranger programming.” Early mornings and late afternoons are especially rewarding, as then the light bends across the landscape, and the park is at its quietest.

Biscayne views

Ninety-five percent of Biscayne National Park is water, and much of its beauty is revealed only once you get out on the bay or into the ocean. Clear shallows, coral reefs, mangrove-lined keys, and open water define the park. Above water, Biscayne is calm but minimal and very attractive to people who dive and snorkel. Reefs, fish, and sponges here create one of the most colorful national park environments in the continental U.S., let alone anywhere.

Which Florida national park has better activities?

Everglades National Park provides better walking, biking, mangrove paddling, and accessible wildlife observing on land, while Biscayne is built around boating, snorkeling, and island exploration.

Everglades activities

At Shark Valley in Everglades National Park, visitors can bike, walk, or ride a guided tram along a 15-mile paved loop that offers uninterrupted views of the wetlands and from which visitors frequently spot wildlife. Short, wheelchair-friendly boardwalk trails near Royal Palm enable close-up encounters with birds and reptiles with minimal effort.

In the Flamingo area farther south, visitors can book boat tours (or drop in their own boat) to paddle through mangrove canals and Florida Bay, where manatees, dolphins, and the rare American crocodile sometimes appear.

For deeper exploration, Pierce points to outings led by trained naturalists. “The Everglades National Park Institute offers in-depth daily guided tours year-round,” she says, including limited-access experiences such as visits to the Nike Missile Site (a Cold War–era missile building facility) and paddling routes toward Cape Sable.

Biscayne activities

Before heading offshore, Pierce suggests starting on land at the Dante Fascell Visitor Center for its exhibits, educational film, Junior Ranger programs, and rotating Community Artist Program. “On the third Saturday of every month,” she adds, “visitors can take part in the free Park After Dark program, when the park stays open later for sunset walks and ranger-led programming.” Programs include a cruise to the Boca Chita Key lighthouse and snorkeling along the Maritime Heritage Trail.

Next, Pierce says, “the best way to experience the park is to get on the water to explore the various keys.” The Biscayne National Park Institute offers daily programming, including heritage cruises, snorkeling, diving trips, and full-day sailing adventures.

Departures leave from several South Florida locations, including the Dante Fascell Visitor Center, Deering Estate, and Dinner Key Marina. Heritage cruises often stop at Boca Chita Key, where visitors can climb the ornamental lighthouse or relax along the shoreline.

Both national parks are about the same driving distance from Miami, but Biscayne, just across the bay, also requires a 45-minute boat ride. Photo by ocudrone/Shutterstock

Which park is easier to access?

Both Everglades and Biscayne are about an hour’s drive from Miami, though the former is reachable by car, and the latter requires an additional 45-minute boat ride to reach the bay islands. Therefore, Everglades is easier to experience spontaneously with a car, while Biscayne requires more advance planning and reservations.

Getting to and around Everglades

Spanning 1.5 million acres, Everglades National Park is vast with multiple entrances. The entrances closest to the city are Shark Valley and Royal Palm, each within an hour’s drive from Miami International Airport (MIA).

A car is essential. Rather than crisscrossing the park, I recommend focusing on a single region: Shark Valley (a 55-minute drive from downtown Miami), Royal Palm (1 hour), Flamingo (1 hour and 45 minutes), or Everglades City (1 hour and 35 minutes). Distances are long, so choosing one area usually leads to a more rewarding visit.

Getting to and around Biscayne

The Dante Fascell Visitor Center is a 55-minute drive from downtown or MIA. If you’re staying in Homestead and want to get to the visitor’s center without a car, keep in mind that rideshares are unreliable in the area. It’s wise to reserve a taxi or Uber ahead of time.

From the visitor’s center, you can hop on a guided boat tour to the park’s offshore keys. Tours typically take an hour each way to the barrier islands and are best booked in advance via the Biscayne National Park Institute. Popular excursions fill quickly, especially in winter. Biscayne rewards those who plan ahead.

Which park has better food and lodging?

Everglades has one lodge, and Biscayne is more suited to boat-only camping. Both national parks have little infrastructure and are equally close to hotel and dining options in nearby Miami, Homestead, or Florida City.

Everglades hotels and restaurants

Inside Everglades National Park, Flamingo Lodge and the campgrounds offer one of South Florida’s most immersive overnight stays under quiet, dark skies. After being damaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the lodge reopened in 2023 with a shipping-container construction and stilts to keep it from flooding.

In addition to Homestead and Florida City, Everglades City serves as a practical base outside the park, though each of the three cities primarily offers chain hotel options. For a more luxe stay, consider Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Miami’s Coconut Grove, which is away from the hustle and bustle of downtown and loaded with greenery.

Dining options inside Everglades are extremely limited, making packed food and water essential. Outside the park, you’ll find the most diverse food options in Miami, though if you want a quick treat before heading into Everglades, stop at Robert Is Here Fruit Stand and Farm for milkshakes made from fresh fruits like jackfruit or mamey and guava.

Biscayne hotels and restaurants

In-park lodging in Biscayne is limited to boat-access-only camping on keys like Boca Chita and Elliott. The park itself remains intentionally undeveloped.

Thus, Biscayne works best as a day trip. Many visitors stay and eat in Florida City or Homestead, about a 20-minute drive from the Dante Fascell Visitor Center, though the hotel and restaurant options are basic. As with an Everglades trip, visitors could choose the more premium options in Miami and drive from there.

Which park should you choose?

Everglades is ideal for classic Florida wildlife and quiet immersion; Biscayne is best for marine exploration and island scenery. Choose Everglades if you want scenic drives, short trails that deliver meditative wilderness views, and wildlife encounters without specialized gear. Choose Biscayne if you’re drawn to water-based adventure or island scenery.

Ultimately, Everglades grounds you while Biscayne dazzles you. Both offer an unforgettable introduction to South Florida’s wild side.

