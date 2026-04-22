How to Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday in D.C.

History is never far from view in Washington, D.C.—but this year, the city is showing it off as America gears up to commemorate its semiquincentennial. A stacked slate of new events, exhibits, and special tours will take place in D.C., making the capital city the perfect place to celebrate the country’s anniversary and the pivotal figures who let freedom ring 250 years ago.

See theater and museum exhibitions

Transport yourself to the past with a musical performance at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C. Courtesy of washington.org

Learn about the founding of America through comedy—with a witty, delightful rendition of 1776, where you’ll follow John Adams and Benjamin Franklin (portrayed by actors Jonathan Atkinson and Derrick D. Truby Jr., respectively) in the lead-up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Directed by Luis Salgado, 1776 will take the stage at the historic Ford’s Theatre through May 16, 2026.

For a drama, head to the nearby Shakespeare Theatre Company for Othello. From May 19–June 28, 2026, Wendell Pierce (of The Wire and Jack Ryan fame) will take the stage as the titular character.

Engage with America’s art history at the National Museum of Women in the Arts Courtesy of washington.org

Or slip on some walking shoes and check out new museum exhibitions specially curated for the commemoration. At the National Museum of Women in the Arts, examine portraits and landscapes painted by female American artists between the 18th and 20th centuries in Ms. Americana through October 2026.

Meanwhile, along the National Mall, the Smithsonian Castle will showcase priceless objects from the independence era. The castle will temporarily reopen amid extensive renovations between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and the American Aspirations exhibit will run from June 2–July 26, 2026.

Celebrate America’s birthday with fireworks over the National Mall Courtesy of washington.org

For a more interactive experience, head to the International Spy Museum, where a bevy of new tours and exhibits will take visitors on a journey through the history of espionage in America and abroad. Between June 19–July 14, 2026, the museum will host its new Red, White, and Spy: Tradecraft Try Its festival, where visitors can experiment with spy craft tools and tricks themselves.

Ongoing exhibitions related to the 250th include the original flag that inspired the national anthem at the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s Double Victory: The African American Military Experience, and a focus on Native Americans as part of the national identity, which is at the National Museum of the American Indian.

Tour historic homes

Tudor Place Historic House & Garden is a delightful place to linger and learn. Courtesy of washington.org

Take advantage of warm, sunny days in the capital city by strolling through the homes and gardens of figures central to our nation’s founding and continued freedom. At Cedar Hill, Frederick Douglass’ picturesque mansion in the historic Anacostia neighborhood, explore the life of the world-renowned abolitionist and social reformer with a guided tour of the estate. Or head to Northwest D.C. for a tour of President Lincoln’s Cottage, where the president lived during the Civil War, and the museum that commemorates his legacy.

In the vibrant, walkable Georgetown neighborhood (founded in 1751, 40 years before D.C. was established), enjoy the manicured grounds of Tudor Place, where visitors can learn the stories of the six generations of Martha Washington’s family and the enslaved people who labored there. For a lengthier excursion on the Washington family, head to George Washington’s estate in nearby Mount Vernon, Virginia.

Stay in historic hotels and neighborhoods

Take in the views from your room at the Hay-Adams before touring Washington. Courtesy of washington.org

To continue the historic tour each evening, stay at one of the city’s storied hotels, like the Hay-Adams or the Watergate. Or consider the Rosewood Georgetown, with its proximity to many of the city’s historic sites, for one of its weekend getaway packages (some of which include curated cocktails and champagne pairings from CUT by Wolfgang Puck).

The rooftop bar of the Watergate Hotel Courtesy of washington.org

Eat international cuisine at D.C. restaurants

To experience D.C. today is to explore how it’s evolved beyond its impressive history. The city’s dining scene is invigorating, with renowned chefs and creative culinary collaborations throughout its neighborhoods.

In Georgetown, stop by the illustrious Filomena Ristorante for pollo alla parmigiana and a side of its delicious tiramisu. Or head up Wisconsin Avenue to French bistro Lutèce, a newer addition to the historic neighborhood that has already made its mark with dishes like duck leg confit and a sticky toffee dessert with ginger ice cream.

Explore the diversity of D.C.’s dining scene at restaurants like modern Indian lounge Tapori. Courtesy of washington.org

After touring Cedar Hill or other sites in D.C.’s Southeast and Northeast neighborhoods, head to H Street for Tapori, the current darling of Indian dining in the city. Order the lotus root chaat and leave room for lamb boti kebab and the Hudson Valley duck choila.

For brunch, make a reservation at Cynthia Bar and Bistro for classic, well-priced American specials with thoughtful twists. Another morning or snack option is Grounded, a plant shop, café, and yoga studio just outside of Cedar Hill, for grab-and-go quick snacks and drinks. Try its “Blacker the Berry,” which is like a tart, fruity Arnold Palmer, and get a hot patty for the road.

Following a day exploring exhibits along and around the National Mall and its tree-lined promenade, options abound for rest and repast. Fish Shop recently brought its divine local pescatarian ethos to an airy dining room along The Wharf. While the menu changes seasonally, keep an eye out for the candied Virginia peanut tiramisu and the elegant, aromatic rockfish Massaman curry.

Other solid nearby options include the roast pumpkin gnocchi at Caribbean restaurant Isla and the hongos con shishitos served in an inviting crema poblana sauce at Amparo Fondita. And beyond these, award-winning options include Mediterranean at Albi, Anju’s Korean dishes, Peruvian restaurant Causa, and sushi at Omakase @ Barracks Row.

Discover more ways to enjoy D.C.’s celebrated restaurant scene and explore the 250th year of the U.S. at washington.org.