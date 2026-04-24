The Busy Person’s Guide to Slow Travel: 20 Thoughtful Trips for Every Type of Traveler

Though the term is everywhere right now, “slow travel” is no fleeting trend. Instead, it’s a sensibility, an approach—and there isn’t just one way to do it. Some tips for getting into the mindset: Prioritize depth over breadth when planning a trip, stay longer in one place, and leave plenty of breathing room in your itinerary.

Here are 20 journeys grouped by focus—nature, arts and culture, adventure, food and drink, health and wellness—that will inspire you to dig in and make real connections to a place and the people who live there.

Nature

The hamlet of Gjoa Haven, in Nunavut, has another name in the local Inuktitut language: Uqsuqtuuq, or “place of plenty of blubber.” Photo by Greg Funnell

Experience the Arctic through its people

HX Expeditions’ August “Northwest Passage—Across the Top of the World” is a 26-day trip from Nome, Alaska, to Nuuk, Greenland, through the end of the brief, luminous Arctic summer. Watch from the deck of the hybrid-powered 265-stateroom MS Roald Amundsen to see the scenery unfold in stark, mesmerizing layers—drifting ice sheets, bobbing bergs—and keep an eye out for breaching gray whales and sunbathing walruses. Passengers will connect more deeply with the landscapes through HX’s new community-led shore excursions, developed in partnership with Inuit elders and other residents. Hike with Indigenous storytellers in Pond Inlet on Nunavut’s Baffin Island, or fish for arctic char in Victoria Island’s Cambridge Bay. HX works exclusively with local individuals and businesses for each experience, ensuring that meaningful encounters also bring economic benefit to the communities visited.

Revel in England’s legendary gardens

Early summer is when England’s gardens tell their richest stories—and Sisley Garden Tours knows exactly where to experience them. The 34-year-old U.K.-based company has built the kind of close-knit relationships that can unlock ivy-cloaked gates and secure appointments at rarely open private gardens and estates, often hosted by the owners themselves. The nine-day “Discovering England’s Iconic Summer Gardens” journey through the southern Cotswolds and Kent is timed for peak bloom in June, when flower beds swell with roses, delphiniums, and foxgloves. Guests enjoy preopening access and private tours at celebrated properties like Sissinghurst and Highgrove House, a residence of King Charles III, in addition to family-run estates such as Bath’s Caisson Gardens.

SPONSORED BY EXODUS ADVENTURE TRAVELS Discover a World Most Travelers Never See Most itineraries show you a place. Exodus takes you inside it. Hidden rooftop walks through Renaissance Tuscany. Private coffee fincas in Costa Rica. Jaipur’s flower markets as traders and blooms spill into the streets. Rare access, exceptional stays, and local guides who know the difference between seeing somewhere and actually understanding it. This is the Exodus Signature Collection. Venture to the Very Heart

See giant pandas in China

WildChina’s three-day “Discover Pandas in Xi’an” trip is a perfect add-on to any longer exploration of Shaanxi province in northwestern China. From a home base at the Sofitel Legend Peoples Grand Hotel Xi’an, guests on the tour wander the provincial capital’s lively Muslim Quarter and see the Terra-Cotta Army—more than 8,000 life-size clay soldiers, chariots, and horses created two millennia ago to guard the Mausoleum of Qin Shi Huang, the tomb of China’s first emperor. On day two, you’ll drive 90 minutes through the Qinling foothills to reach the Research Center for the Qinling Giant Panda, first established in 1987 as a wildlife rescue. Here, Wan Hui, former director of the World Wildlife Fund’s panda conservation program in China, will illuminate the behaviors of these gentle creatures. The center houses nearly 50 giant pandas and is situated within a larger animal park, home to the beloved Qizai, the world’s only brown panda living in captivity.

Ride the rails in Canada

Get front-row seats to the epic landscapes of Canada on the Rocky Mountaineer’s 10-day “First Passage to the West Grand Adventure,” which combines travel by both luxury train and motor coach. Eastbound departures begin in Vancouver, where you board the glass-domed, Wi-Fi–free railcars of the Rocky Mountaineer and watch the scenery shift from the emerald fields of the Fraser Valley to the snowcapped drama of the Canadian Rockies. After the train’s last stop in Banff, Alberta, you’ll travel between the province’s mountain towns and national parks, with stays at historic hotels along the route, such as the Post Hotel & Spa in the Bow River Valley or Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. Full days are allocated for exploring: Take a gondola up Sulphur Mountain and relax in Banff’s hot springs; canoe across the turquoise waters of Lake Louise; and ride an all-terrain vehicle to the middle of the colossal Columbia Icefield in Jasper, where the journey ends. Book a westbound tour to do it in reverse.

Arts and culture

Clarksdale, Mississippi, is the hometown of blues legends like Muddy Waters and Robert Johnson and several iconic juke joints, including Red’s Lounge (pictured). Photo by Miranda Barnes

Get in tune with the American South

Documentarian Ken Burns explored some of the country’s homegrown musical genres in Jazz (2001) and Country Music (2019). Now, travelers can see the series come to life. For its Ken Burns American Journeys collection, tour company Tauck collaborated with the filmmaker for small-group itineraries such as “Music of America: Nashville to New Orleans.” Kick things off in Nashville with an early-admission guided visit to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and a show at the Grand Ole Opry. In Memphis, stop by Sun Studio, where Elvis laid down early tracks, then enjoy an after-hours tour at Graceland and a private dinner among the King’s classic car collection. Blues becomes the soundtrack once you’re in Mississippi; you’ll stop for lunch and a private show at legendary Club Ebony in Indianola, where B.B. King and Muddy Waters wowed crowds in the ’50s. End in the Big Easy, where you’ll dip into French Quarter jazz clubs and take in a private performance at the historic Preservation Hall.

Turn back time on the Nile

In October 2026, the luxury tour operator Abercrombie & Kent debuts its fifth Nile riverboat: the Nile Seray, an A&K Sanctuary, which will sail the storied 130-mile stretch between the Egyptian cities of Luxor and Aswan. It’s an intimate way for a small group of passengers (limited to 64 total) to encounter 5,000 years of history; each day brings guided excursions with leading Egyptologists through sites like the Temple of Edfu and the vast sacred complexes of Karnak and Philae. In the Valley of the Kings, guests enjoy private after-hours access to the grand royal tombs of Pharaohs Tutankhamun and Amenhotep III. When you’re not steeping yourself in the ancient world, take a sailing excursion aboard a felucca (a traditional style of wooden boat), or ride a hot-air balloon to see the Valley of the Queens from the sky.

Learn the visual language of Mexico

The nine-day “Art, Crafts & Design of Mexico” private journey with tour company Artisans of Leisure is designed around the creative energy of Mexico City and Oaxaca, two of the Americas’ most compelling art destinations. In Mexico City, pre-Hispanic ruins sit alongside cutting-edge architecture and a dynamic art scene. With a dedicated guide and driver, you’ll see premier museums—including Museo Jumex and Museo Tamayo, both focused on contemporary art—and the homes of artist Frida Kahlo and architect Luis Barragán. In Oaxaca, wander the colonial-era center and visit nearby villages renowned for textiles, embroidery, barro negro (black clay) pottery, and alebrijes (fantastical folk-art sculptures).

Study art history in the Netherlands

Spend real time with the Dutch Masters and their visionary descendants on Smithsonian Journeys’ nine-day “A Stay in Holland: An Art History Journey from Vermeer to Van Gogh.” Haarlem’s Amrâth Grand Hotel Frans Hals is your base for seeing the country’s world-class museums, inviting towns, and pastoral landscapes. In Amsterdam, guided tours dive into the Dutch Golden Age at the Rijksmuseum (home to Rembrandt’s The Night Watch, among other important works), then skip forward to the 19th century at the Van Gogh Museum, with classics like Sunflowers and searching self-portraits. The Mauritshuis, in The Hague, offers an intimate encounter with Girl with a Pearl Earring; you’ll later explore Vermeer’s hometown, Delft, known for its blue-and-white decorative pottery. There are also plenty of excursions beyond art and craft, including a cheese tasting in the city of Gouda.

Adventure

Strasbourg’s old town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is known for its half-timbered houses and working canals; at 3.3 million acres, Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve is roughly the size of the state of Connecticut. Photo by Felix Bruggemann (L); Getty Images/Unsplash (R)

Get fit on the Rhine

On an eight-day “Rhine River Cruise Multi-Adventure Tour” from the active-travel company Backroads, you’ll sail between Switzerland and the Netherlands (with stops in Germany and France along the way) aboard a 150-passenger ship from cruise partner AmaWaterways. It has a pool deck and multiple wraparound balconies for vistas of the passing beauty, but passengers also get to know the landscapes firsthand. Pedal between wineries and medieval villages in Alsace and along the Rhine Gorge—a UNESCO World Heritage site dense with castles and terraced vineyards—on your personal performance bike or hybrid e-bike. Kayak the canals of Strasbourg and hike Heidelberg’s Philosopher’s Walk, a favorite path of German thinkers and poets over the centuries, including Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

Traverse southeast Alaska’s wildest corners

On the Glacier Bay and Juneau private-group retreat from tour operator Modern Adventure, available year-round, travelers explore jagged fjords and tidewater ice fields both on foot and by kayak. You’ll glide past breaching humpback whales (the best time to see them is late June through August) and maybe even spot bears along the shoreline (most likely in late summer). Nights are spent in wilderness lodges or camping on the north coast of Chichagof Island, where a cook prepares dinner over the fire. The retreats are fully customizable, with five days as the recommended minimum: Between guided expeditions, there’s time to visit the home of a Huna Tlingit community member, enjoy fresh-from-the-water seafood, and stop in isolated coastal towns such as Gustavus, known for its wild strawberries, ripest in July.

Cast your line in Colorado

The Gunnison Valley is a favorite destination for trout fishing. Plan a stay (two nights minimum) at Eleven’s Scarp Ridge Lodge in Crested Butte, where you can book a range of guided half- and full-day fly-fishing trips on the Gunnison and Taylor rivers, stretches of which are designated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife as “Gold Medal” waters, teeming with large trout. Of course, there’s more to a stay at Scarp Ridge Lodge than angling: Other bookable excursions (all of which require an added fee) include horseback riding through wildflower fields or a guided hike to reach the 12,000-foot summit of Mount Crested Butte.

Road-trip in maritime New England

Maine, where coastal highways wind between harbor towns, hidden beaches, and stretches of wooded shoreline, is almost purpose-built for a road trip. All Roads North offers a 12-day “Islands and Inlets: Maine Maritime Adventures” self-driving journey—complete with your choice of vehicle—with a custom itinerary that takes a leisurely pace while packing lots of action. Each day brings a new way onto the water: Ferry to rarely visited corners of Acadia National Park, hear loon calls while canoeing on Moosehead Lake, or haul traps aboard a working lobster boat. Hotel stays with character along the way include Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport and Aragosta at Goose Cove.

Food and drink

At the Grey in Savannah, chef Mashama Bailey serves meticulously crafted comfort food inside a renovated 1930s-era art deco bus depot. Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Dig into culinary traditions in the Lowcountry

For a deep dive into the history and hospitality of the coastal American South, book the seven-day “Charleston and Savannah: Lowcountry Culture & Cuisine” customizable getaway by private tour company Kensington. After checking into Charleston’s French Quarter Inn, stroll through the pastel-hued streets of South Carolina’s oldest city on a walking tour, tasting some classic Lowcountry dishes—shrimp and grits, she-crab soup—and visiting acclaimed restaurants Husk and the Ordinary. Head south to Georgia to check into the chic Hotel Bardo and dine at restaurants such as the Grey, from James Beard Award–winning chef Mashama Bailey, and the historic Olde Pink House, then learn the ropes yourself with a private cooking class. Between meals, wander at your own pace between Savannah sites: secret gardens, moss-draped squares, and the hauntingly beautiful Bonaventure Cemetery.

Become a whisky expert in Scotland

Go beyond the standard distillery circuit with an itinerary from Scottish outfitter Away from the Ordinary, which designs bespoke trips shaped for your pace and palate. Founder (and whisky enthusiast) Aeneas O’Hara brings deep knowledge and industry relationships that real scotch lovers will appreciate. Head into the Highlands for a stay at the 26-room Craigellachie Hotel—home to the Quaich Bar, a 130-year-old icon with a collection of more than 700 single malts—and private tastings at Macallan and Brora distilleries. Or spend time dropping in to Edinburgh’s best whisky bars, then continue to Perthshire via private driver, stopping on the way for a blending class at Glengoyne and ending the day with a meal at Glenturret, home to the world’s only two-Michelin-star distillery restaurant. If the islands are calling, answer with a chartered boat to Islay, where peat and sea air shape every dram.

Discover Napa’s bounty on two wheels

The private, request-only “Napa Valley Villa Bike Tour” from DuVine—which curates cycling journeys that foreground superb food and wine—is more about immersion than mileage. You’ll spend a week savoring one of the world’s great growing regions, cycling scenic back roads to some of the valley’s most famous wineries (such as Cakebread Cellars and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars) with private tastings and picnic lunches along the way. Some days trade pedaling for hiking, cooking classes, spa visits, or canoeing on the Russian River in neighboring Sonoma County. In the evenings, your group dines at the area’s treasured restaurants—perhaps Press, in St. Helena, which has a Michelin star—before heading back to your exclusive-use villa.

Cruise Atlantic France with a celebrated chef

Windstar, the official cruise line of the James Beard Foundation, partners with Gabriel Kreuther Restaurant for its “French Feast: Normandy, Brittany, and Aquitaine” itinerary, a seven-day August sail aboard the 156-suite Star Legend. Travelers will sit down for a dinner prepared by the Alsace-born chef—whose eponymous New York City restaurant has two Michelin stars—and join him for a market tour and cooking demonstrations. You’ll start in Rouen, the capital of Normandy, making stops in Honfleur, St.-Malo, Guernsey, Lorient, and Bordeaux. Shore excursions emphasize local culture: Sample briny bivalves at an oyster farm in Cancale, or enjoy a traditional Breton tea at the medieval Josselin Castle, one of the region’s grandest.

Health and wellness

Meals at BodyHoliday St. Lucia’s I-Tal restaurant follow the principles of Ital, the Rastafarian plant-based diet; in designing Montana’s One&Only Moonlight Basin, architectural firm Olson Kundig used ample glass so guests would feel more immersed in the landscape. Courtesy of BodyHoliday St. Lucia (L); One&Only Moonlight Basin (R)

Find yourself in the Himalayas

With some of the world’s highest peaks and ancient traditions of monasticism and meditation, Nepal and Bhutan invite reflection the way few other places on earth can. The tour company Black Tomato offers a nine-night “Luxury Spiritual Discovery” expedition through both countries. Travelers start their journey in Kathmandu, Nepal, joining pilgrims making ritual walks around the stupa of Boudhanath and visiting the Kumari Ghar, the residence of one of Nepal’s “living goddesses,” or kumaris. A stay at Dwarika’s Sanctuary, a wellness resort in the hills outside town, promises Ayurvedic treatments and yoga. The mindfulness continues in Bhutan: Learn how to make incense, and hike to the cliffside monastery known as Paro Taktsang (Tiger’s Nest). After climbing those hundreds of stone steps, a massage back at the Six Senses Paro resort is the best way to recenter.

Get your mind and body in shape in St. Lucia

Wellness retreats can often feel restrictive, with guests told how and when to exercise and what (and what not) to eat. Think of BodyHoliday St. Lucia as a more expansive all-inclusive wellness getaway—one where the itinerary is flexible and pizza is still on the menu. If you want to hop from class to class, keeping your heart pumping, you can; the fitness menu has more than 30 offerings, from spin and dance to sailing and scuba diving. But there are opportunities to slow down, too: Room rates include a daily 50-minute spa treatment, and given the resort’s location on tranquil, palm-lined Cariblue Beach, lounging by the sea is part of the appeal. The six dining venues include the plant-based I-Tal, where meals start with a garden tour. And if your idea of self-care includes show tunes, you’re in luck: There’s a piano bar on-site.

Experience wellness on the water in South America

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours introduced new “Wellness Retreat” sailings for 2026, including a 10-day South America coastal journey from Panama City to Valparaíso, Chile, aboard the Scenic Eclipse. There are no port stops in between, allowing guests to fully focus on rest and rejuvenation at sea. Start the day with sunrise yoga, enjoy a facial at the Senses Spa, and relax into a sound-healing session. The next day, sleep in and order a green juice before sauna time or a Pilates class. Double down on the well-being by booking yourself a Spa Suite, which includes a steam shower with light therapy and a double-size Philippe Starck–designed bathtub.

Cold plunge (and then some) in Montana

At One&Only Moonlight Basin, the brand’s first U.S. property, wellness is best in winter. Tune up at the on-site ski center and get fitted for boots and poles, then take a quick ride on One&Only’s exclusive heated gondola to Big Sky Resort’s Madison Base. Or stretch your legs on property with more than 15 miles of trails primed for fat-tire biking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. Prefer staying cozy inside? Head to the 17,000-square-foot spa for treatments from Augustinus Bader, a science-based skin-care brand; in addition to sauna facilities, you’ll also find an oxygen bar (recommended for altitude recovery) as well as an outdoor onsen and a cold-water immersion pool. Every room and suite comes complete with a soaking tub and fireplace, so if you’d rather, you can forgo other activities to curl up with a book. With the “Night on Us” package, stays of three nights minimum include one night free.