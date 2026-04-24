Go Beyond the Beaches in Fort Myers

The islands, beaches, and neighborhoods of Fort Myers offer more than endless sunshine and calm Gulf waters. This Southwest Florida destination is rich in ecosystems, culture, and adventure. Thrilling helicopter rides provide a bird’s-eye view of the winding waterways, lush mangroves, and active wildlife, while live entertainment and farm-to-table fare give visitors a taste of the local flavor.

Tour Fort Myers by helicopter with Str8Up Aviation

Taking in the coastal views of Fort Myers from the sky Courtesy of Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Seeing Fort Myers from the air is unforgettable. From above, you can take in the pristine barrier islands, mangrove estuaries, shallow Gulf waters, and the Caloosahatchee River, all at once.

A one-hour helicopter tour with Str8Up Aviation follows the coastline past Sanibel, Captiva, and Boca Grande, extending as far south as Marco Island and the Ten Thousand Islands. Revel in clear views of sandbars, back bays, and waterfront homes, as well as dolphins, manatees, and rays. Shorter 30- or 45-minute flights focus on Fort Myers Beach, Bonita Beach, and nearby islands, offering the same perspective in less time.

For those ready to get hands-on, the Aviator Discovery Flight lets visitors fly the Robinson R44 helicopter with dual controls alongside a certified instructor. After a preflight introduction, you can take the controls as you fly over beaches, mangroves, and inland waterways, glimpsing the Everglades along the way.

Attend live music shows and recordings at Sugarshack Downtown

The Fort Myers area has become a hub for intimate live music. In Bonita Springs, Sugarshack Sessions invite visitors to wear studio-quality headphones while enjoying a chef-prepared three-course meal and craft cocktails during a live recorded jam session with the artist.

In 2025, Sugarshack Downtown—an extension of the Sessions—debuted as a 20,000-square-foot venue where guests can enjoy lunch and dinner accompanied by live music at least five days a week. A high-tech sound system lets visitors connect with the music, discover new artists, and experience the full energy of the area’s creative scene.

See musicians perform at the Island Hopper Songwriter Fest

Island Hopper Songwriter Fest Courtesy of Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

The Island Hopper Songwriter Fest runs September 18–27, 2026, and features more than 60 performances by some of the music industry’s top singer-songwriters. The festival transforms Southwest Florida into an expansive stage—stretching from Cape Coral and Captiva Island to downtown Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach—where intimate performances come alive in local neighborhoods and waterfront venues.

Performances pair songwriters, giving audiences the chance to hear the stories behind the songs as well as the music. From acoustic and folk to alt-rock, the festival offers a mix that appeals to all music lovers. The majority of performances are free, with special ticketed events offering distinctive experiences, from sunset cruises to curated dinners.

Dine on a farm

Buckingham Farms Courtesy of Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Just east of Fort Myers, the region’s farms add a fresh, local touch to the dining scene, where seasonal produce, honey, herbs, and more connect visitors to the land. At Blossom & Brie in North Fort Myers, chef Wesley Robbins prepares simple, flavorful farm-to-table dishes like seafood gumbo and balsamic-glazed chicken in a farm-side setting. Guests dine surrounded by pastureland and friendly farm animals, like cows, ducks, and sheep.

In Fort Myers, Buckingham Farms serves breakfast and lunch with a seasonal menu featuring farm-fresh eggs, hearty breakfast wraps, scratch-made quiches, and crisp salads. Visitors can explore the 85-acre working farm, see hydroponic crops, meet Dexter cattle, and discover the 200 egg-laying chickens.

Visit the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery

The legacy of Robert Rauschenberg, the renowned artist who lived on Captiva Island from 1970 until he died in 2008, anchors the Fort Myers cultural landscape. The Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at Florida Southwestern State College serves as the region’s main connection to his work, which helped define abstract expressionism and pop art.

The gallery collaborated closely with Rauschenberg for more than three decades. It was renamed in his honor in 2004, presenting iconic works such as the ¼ Mile or Two Furlong Piece, comprising 190 panels and mixed-media sculptures spanning more than 1,000 feet.The current exhibition, Rauschenberg at 100: As Large as the World Is, runs through May 2, 2026, in the gallery’s Annex. Visitors can see more than a dozen works, including pieces from the Runts and Borealis series. The show offers a closer look at how Rauschenberg’s creativity bridged nature, community, and imagination.