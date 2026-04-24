Travel InspirationArt + CultureHistory + Culture
By Lucy McGuire
  •  April 24, 2026

Celebrate ‘Wuthering Heights’ Fever With a Literary-Inspired Tour of Brontë Country

In West Yorkshire, an unofficial literary trail offers the chance for travelers to trace the lives of the Brontë sisters and discover how the landscape shaped their literary success.
Gravel walking path cutting through green moorland with small lake in distance in Yorkshire Dales

Brontë Country is the name given to an area of the south Pennine Hills in northern England.

Photo by Pete Stuart/Shutterstock

As I climbed into the four-poster bed of my regency-styled bedroom, I had to remind myself this was real. Tonight, I was sleeping in a room where members of the Brontë family had slept some 200 years ago, in the building where Charlotte, Emily, and Anne—the literary sisters who gave the world Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights, and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall respectively—were born. As a travel writer, I’ve slept in many wonderful places, but this felt particularly surreal.

Having joined a new wave of Brontë-curious readers in the wake of Emerald Fennell’s recent Wuthering Heights film adaptation, my stay at the Brontë Birthplace—a museum that offers overnight board—in the small English village of Thornton was one part of a literary tour readers can string together to explore the homes, landscapes, and inspirations behind the sisters’ novels. The county of Yorkshire in northern England is both their, and my, childhood home. I wanted to delve deeper into the lives they led and explore their connection to this familiar moorland scenery.

The village of Thornton

Side view of Victorian stone church with pointed spire, with graveyard and ivy-covered ruins in foreground

The remains of the Old Bell Chapel lie in the grounds of Thornton’s St. James church.

Photo by B..Robinson/Shutterstock

My drive to the Brontë Birthplace, which sits on the outskirts of the city of Bradford (the United Kingdom’s city of culture in 2025), seemed unremarkable until I reached Thornton’s historic center. Here, lanes became narrower and buildings noticeably older, dating from the late Georgian to the early Victorian eras. Tiny “snickets” (lanes) ran between them. Faded shop facades echoed the former community where the Brontë siblings’ father, Patrick, worked as a perpetual curate (a type of parish priest in the 19th-century Anglican church).

A short walk from their Market Street home led me to the ruined Chapel of St. James—or the Bell Chapel—where the famous siblings were baptized. Beside an ivy-strewn bell tower, a section of the original church wall was etched with the words: “Thornton: my happiest years 1815–1820” followed by Patrick’s name.

The Brontë stones

One of the most distinctive Brontë-themed walks in the area is a nine-mile route marked by four “Brontë Stones.” Created by novelist and poet Michael Stewart, the trail links Thornton with Haworth, where the family spent most of their lives.

Three of the commemorative stones are dedicated to each sister and one is dedicated to the three siblings collectively. Each is inscribed with a bespoke verse from famous writers such as poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy and singer Kate Bush.

The village of Haworth

People strolling down main street of Haworth village, flanked by traditional Yorkshire stone terrace buildings, with green hills in distance

Head to Haworth’s steep Main Street to find independent shops, pubs, and cafés.

Photo by Matthew Figg/Shutterstock

Traveling to Haworth by car from Thornton will take you less than 20 minutes and, once you’re there, the village’s streets are well worth exploring if you’re not put off by their steep inclines. The soot-blackened gritstone buildings and mélange of converted mills speak to the region’s textile manufacturing past. When the Brontë sisters were alive, Haworth’s cobbled Main Street would have had everything from blacksmiths and joiners to stone masons and grocers.

I passed a former tea merchant that once sold writing paper to Charlotte, plus the Barraclough clockmakers (now the Hawthorn restaurant) who crafted the family’s grandfather clock. The Haworth Old Post Office, now a curio-filled café with an original Victorian counter, was where the sisters sent off their manuscripts to London under the pen names Currer (Charlotte), Ellis (Emily), and Acton (Anne) Bell.

The Brontë Parsonage Museum

Interior of Brontë Parsonage Museum dining room, Haworth, with wide dining table, built-in shelves of books, patterned wall paper, and period fireplace

The Haworth Parsonage was built in 1778 and now houses the Brontë Parsonage Museum.

Photo by Bevan Cockerill

The parsonage where the Brontës lived from 1825, was among the most enthralling stops I made. Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights, and Agnes Grey were all written in the home, which is now a museum. Seeing the sofa on which Emily Brontë died was a somber moment.

The parsonage’s rooms showcase writing desks, clothing, and jewelry owned by the sisters, plus sketches by brother Branwell. Beside their creativity—encouraged by their enthusiastic, story-telling father—there was much darkness in the Brontës’ lives. Branwell fell into alcohol and opium addiction, and this once poorly sanitized village brimmed with reminders of death. One museum member told me that Haworth’s water supply “passed through the graves of 42,000 bodies.”

Haworth and Stanbury moors

Rambling across Haworth’s surrounding heather moorland brought me close to the sentiment of Wuthering Heights. The popular 4.5-mile Brontë Connection route starts in the village of Stanbury, reachable via the “Brontë Bus.” It follows the outskirts of the disused quarry site of Penistone Country Park and follows the rocky path that leads to the frothing Brontë waterfall, named after the family, which descends into Sladen Beck.

Keen walkers might want to go as far as Ponden Kirk, the gritstone outcrop that inspired Emily’s depiction of Penistone Crags in the novel, before rejoining the road that leads back to Stanbury to pass Ponden Hall (the farmhouse that may have inspired her Thrushcross Grange).

The description in the original Wuthering Heights novel by housekeeper Nelly Dean of temporary brooks [crossing] our path, gurgling from the uplandscouldn’t be more fitting of the sodden, peaty bogs I’d experienced. Yet now, as I paused to take in the panoramic views, the clouds parted to reveal a bright blue sky.

Where to eat in Yorkshire

Wuthering Delights and Haworth Old Post Office are reliable breakfast and brunch spots, Taylor’s on the Green serves excellent chicken pies and locally brewed Timothy Taylor’s ales, while the Hawthorn offers refined English and Asian dishes. Booking ahead is advised.

Helpful resources if you’re visiting

Cartographer Christopher Goddard (“The Yorkshire Map Maker”) has maps of Brontë-inspired walking routes on his website, and the Visit Bradford tourism office covers broader area information. Brontë Walks offers guided hikes, while HF Holidays runs self-guided trips to Haworth as part of a southern Yorkshire Dales tours. The operator also runs a Brontë-themed book club weekend in Malham, 23 miles north of Haworth.

Lucy McGuire
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