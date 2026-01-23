Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based writer covering global travel, food, entertainment and culture, bringing readers stories stemming from South Florida and global destinations. A Fredericksburg, Virginia native, he is the founder of the daily news site Browardist and THE WEEKLY 954 newsletter. Through the years, his work has appeared in Thrillist, Lonely Planet, USA Today, National Geographic, BBC, Outside, and Fodor’s, among dozens of other publications. Scott has interviewed hundreds of cultural icons, including Dolly Parton, Ben Stiller, Metallica, and Andre Agassi, and has authored or contributed to Lonely Planet guidebooks on Florida, Panama, the U.S., Best in Travel, and Dream Trips of the World. Scott graduated summa cum laude from George Mason University with a B.A. in communication.