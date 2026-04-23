Where to Go in Fort Myers with the Whole Family

The islands, beaches, and neighborhoods of Fort Myers make it easy to plan a crowd-pleasing trip, from the grandparents to the kids. With inviting white-sand beaches, world-famous shelling, active wildlife, and rich local history, there are plenty of ways to explore and make memories.

Numerous dining and accommodation options offer space, flexibility, and a laid-back pace that families need to relax and reconnect. Here’s how to make the most of a multi-generational vacation in the Fort Myers area.

Find seashells on Sanibel Island

Collecting seashells on Sanibel Island Courtesy of Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Mornings in the Fort Myers area are easygoing. Family strolls on the beach collecting seashells set the pace. On Sanibel Island—often called the “Seashell Capital of the World”—more than 400 types of shells wash ashore daily, often turning a beach walk into a treasure hunt.

Head to Bowman’s Beach, Blind Pass, or Lighthouse Beach early, especially after a full moon, when tides can bring in the best finds, like lightning whelks, sand dollars, and maybe even the elusive junonia. Bring a bucket, water shoes, and a mesh bag, and let everyone wander at their own pace.Take your seashell adventure further and visit the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum & Aquarium, the only accredited museum in the country primarily devoted to shells and mollusks. Interactive exhibits and live marine displays offer opportunities for discovery and learning for all ages.

See wildlife at J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge

Wildlife viewing at J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge Courtesy of Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Wildlife spotting is simple, fun, and memorable here—perfect for the entire family. Spot dolphins, manatees, pelicans, and ospreys when you hop on a boat with Captiva Cruises. On land, explore the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge, home to more than 245 bird species and upwards of 6,400 acres of mangroves, wetlands, and estuaries. Start at the visitor center, then explore trails like the Wulfert Keys Trail or Indigo Trail.

For a guided experience, 90-minute naturalist-led tram tours from Tarpon Bay Explorers travel along the four-mile Wildlife Drive, sharing insights into the refuge’s ecology, wildlife, and history. Families can also rent kayaks, pontoon boats, and bikes to explore the refuge at their own pace.

Get outdoors at Brightwater Lagoon and Lakes Park

Families riding surrey bikes at Lakes Park Courtesy of Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

The Fort Myers area makes outdoor time accessible for all generations. At Brightwater Lagoon in North Fort Myers, families can spend the day swimming, paddle boarding, or kayaking in a crystal-clear, five-acre lagoon. Kids can tackle the water obstacle course and water slide, with lounge chairs and shaded seating, giving parents and grandparents a front-row seat to the fun.

At Lakes Park in Fort Myers, walking trails, pedal boats, tandem bikes, and a miniature train ride offer relaxed ways to explore. Families can move at their own pace, then meet back up at a shaded picnic area for lunch, conversation, and a well-earned break. Stay active or simply soak up the scenery thanks to the welcoming outdoor spaces.

Visit the Edison and Ford Winter Estates

Edison and Ford Winter Estates Courtesy of Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Attractions throughout the islands, beaches, and neighborhoods of Fort Myers spark curiosity, making them crowd-pleasers. Set on 20 acres along the Caloosahatchee River, the Edison and Ford Winter Estates feature botanical gardens and the winter homes of celebrated inventor Thomas Edison and automotive titan Henry Ford.

Step inside historic residences, wander among the greenery, and explore museum exhibits featuring early inventions, including light bulbs, phonographs, and motion picture cameras. The unique stories of innovation can inspire conversations between generations.

Stay at family-friendly vacation rentals, hotels, and resorts

Family vacation rental in the Fort Myers area Courtesy of Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Where you stay can make all the difference. The Fort Myers area offers an array of accommodations designed with families in mind. Vacation rentals provide space to spread out, with multiple bedrooms, kitchens, and private pools that will occupy little ones for hours. These home-like settings are ideal for shared meals and relaxed evenings.

For those seeking resort-style amenities, consider the Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina and the Margaritaville Beach Resort. Both offer suite-style accommodations, beachfront access, multiple pools, and a full range of on-site activities for all ages, including guided beach walks, kayak tours, and children’s arts and crafts. Cozy beach cottages and a diverse selection of hotels also provide accommodations for every preference.

Dine at kid-friendly restaurants

Slipaway Food Truck Park & Marina Courtesy of Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Flexible dining options in the Fort Myers area make meals easy and enjoyable. Waterfront restaurants like Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs and Captain’s Catch in Sanibel serve fresh seafood in relaxed settings where families can revel in the views.

Food trucks offer even more flexibility. At Slipaway Food Truck Park & Marina in Cape Coral, you can choose from 10 food trucks, and Backyard Social in Fort Myers has six rotating food trucks, ranging from gyros to pizza, plus entertainment such as duck pin bowling, cornhole, shuffleboard, and darts.

For an adventurous dining outing, take a lunch cruise with Boca Boat Cruises to Cabbage Key. Here you will dine at the historic Cabbage Key Inn & Restaurant with menu favorites like grilled mahi-mahi sandwiches and frozen key lime pie.