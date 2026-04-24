7 Tasty Desserts on Route 66 to Stop and Try—From Root Beer Bread Pudding to Oatmeal Pie

Route 66 has always been a highway of cravings, born from the American urge to chase adventure, the wide-open sky, and flavor. Thanks to the many restaurants, diners, and dives that dot the 2,448-mile-long road from Chicago to Santa Monica, the nostalgia‑soaked journey is also a sugar‑laced one. Consider this your dessert‑forward road map to the confections worth braking for.

Doughnut holes at Lou Mitchell’s

Chicago, Illinois | View on Google Maps

The doughnut holes from Lou Mitchell’s in downtown Chicago have been delighting drivers for over 100 years. Photo by David Vilaplana/Alamy (L); courtesy of Lou Mitchell’s (R)

Although the original historic starting point of Route 66 sits at the corner of Adams Street and Michigan Avenue, some claim that the Mother Road really begins a few blocks west at Lou Mitchell’s, Chicago’s diner par excellence. Since 1923, this classic diner has been handing out complimentary doughnut holes upon arrival, before you’ve even been seated in your comfy booth. Lightly crisp on the outside, tender within, and dusted with just enough sugar to brighten your morning, these little bites are best paired with Lou’s alleged “world’s finest coffee.”

Baklava at the Ariston Cafe

Litchfield, Illinois | View on Google Maps

One of the oldest full-service restaurants on Route 66, the Ariston Cafe has been feeding travelers like family since 1924. While the menu leans into hearty steaks and red‑sauce pastas, the standout sweet is the baklava, a nod to the founding family’s Greek heritage. Today, the Ariston Cafe is run by Will and Michele Law and Marty and Kara Steffens, who purchased the restaurant in July 2018. These two Litchfield‑based families continue the legacy begun by founder Pete Adam. Layered with phyllo, honey, and finely chopped nuts, Ariston’s baklava is sticky, sweet, and unapologetically flaky.

Tiger Stripe Fudge at Uranus Fudge Factory

Uranus, Missouri | View on Google Maps

Uranus, Missouri, is full of fudge and amazing signage. Courtesy of Visit Missouri

Whether you’re stopping for the photo ops or the sugar, Uranus delivers. Most people start by posing with the giant “Welcome to Uranus” sign, then make their way to the legendary advertisement: “The Best Fudge Comes From Uranus”. The Missouri town leans into its roadside‑attraction personality with gusto, and the Uranus Fudge Factory is the cheeky heart of it all. The “tiger stripe” option—with swirls of dark chocolate and peanut butter—is the crowd favorite and makes for an excellent to-go treat to enjoy on the road.

Ugly Crust Pie at the Midpoint Cafe

Adrian, Texas | View on Google Maps

Halfway between Chicago and Santa Monica sits the Midpoint Cafe, a 1950s-era diner famous for its “ugly crust” style of pie. The name was coined by former owner Fran Houser, who insisted that a pie shouldn’t look too perfect—the crusts here are intentionally craggy and uneven. Otherwise, how would you know it was homemade? The fillings are the real showstoppers: coconut cream, chocolate pecan, banana, and seasonal fruit. Pixar fans may recognize Midpoint as the inspiration for Flo’s V8 Café in Cars.

Oatmeal Pie at the Rock Cafe

Stroud, Oklahoma | View on Google Maps

The Rock Cafe has survived fires, economic downturns, and the ebb and flow of Route 66 tourism, but its desserts remain unwaveringly excellent. Opened in 1939 and built from native sandstone, the café’s rough‑hewn rock walls glow a warm amber in the sun and look like something carved straight out of the Oklahoma prairie. Inside, the oatmeal pie—often referred to as pecan pie’s humbler, heartier cousin—is a chewy, caramel slice of Depression‑era ingenuity.

Root Beer Bread Pudding at Pops 66 Soda Ranch

Arcadia, Oklahoma | View on Google Maps

You’ll know when you reach Pops 66 Soda Ranch. Photo by Fotogro/Shutterstock

With its futuristic architecture and a 66‑foot‑tall soda bottle glowing out front, Pops 66 is impossible to miss. Inside, the walls are lined with hundreds of sodas in every color and flavor imaginable. The signature dessert here is the root beer bread pudding: a warm, raisin‑studded slice that arrives at the table still steaming. Pops’ servers drench it in their house-made root beer sauce, then finish it with a silky ribbon of melted white chocolate that pools around the edges.

Biscochitos in Golden Crown Panaderia

Albuquerque, New Mexico | View on Google Maps

As Route 66 winds through New Mexico, you’ll know you’re in the Southwest from the desserts. The biscochito, the official state cookie, is traditionally made with lard, star anise, and cinnamon. You can find them at roadside markets and cafés throughout the state, but one of the best places to try them is Golden Crown Panaderia in Albuquerque, a family‑run bakery a quick 0.6‑mile detour off the Mother Road. They make their biscochitos the old‑fashioned way—hand rolled, lightly sugared, and baked until just crisp.