Spain Plans to Reopen to Travelers in July

This is a developing story. For the latest information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

On Saturday, May 23, Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez announced that the country’s international borders will reopen to nonessential travel in July and that the 14-day quarantine will be lifted, marking the end of severe restrictions that began on March 14.

Spain has been one of the hardest hit nations, with more than 236,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 27,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. It’s also one of the most visited countries in the world with 83 million international arrivals annually, and a tourism industry that provides 12 percent of its GDP.

“Come July, we will allow the arrival of foreign tourists to Spain under safe conditions,” Sánchez said in a televised news conference. “We will guarantee that tourists aren’t at risk and that they don’t represent a risk (to Spain).”

While Sánchez said that Spain’s central and regional governments have been coordinating the return of tourism throughout the country for weeks, no other details were provided about who will be allowed in and what safety precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of visitors and locals.

Arancha González, minister of Foreign Affairs European Union and Cooperation of Spain, reiterated the statement from the government in a tweet posted on May 25.