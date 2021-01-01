The Best of the Island of Hvar
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Hvar reverberates with the thump-thump dance beats of the European summer party crowd, but you can also find peaceful coves, charming villlages, and placid wineries on this Adriatic island off the Dalmatian coast.
6 Uvala Lozna, 21450, Hvar, Croatia
Just three miles away from Hvar Town, Little Green Bay is a quiet retreat on Lozna Bay, a finger of crystal-clear emerald water that laps against a small pebble beach. Opened in 2016 by a pair of French siblings, the boutique hotel is designed to...
Ul. Braće Biankini 4, 21460, Stari Grad, Croatia
Carpe Diem is not only a popular club on the stunning island of Hvar, but the motto "Seize the Day" also epitomizes everyday when on The Yacht Week in Croatia. Each of the seven days are complete with sailing the blue Adriatic Sea in the warm...
Trg Sv. Stjepana 3, 21450, Hvar, Croatia
The perfect spot to enjoy lunch in Hvar is Gaixia, a restaurant located right in the middle of the Old Town, in what was once a medieval palace. Outdoor tables are tucked into a large crevice in the stone wall of the alleyway, and the atmosphere...
Postira BB, 21410, Postira, Croatia
I recently had the pleasure of partaking in a cycling tour on the Croatian islands of Brac and Hvar. The tour, which was sponsored by VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations, was a great way to see the Croatian islands as I was able to take in the...
Šetalište don Šime Ljubića 7, 21246, Stari Grad, Croatia
Formerly a private residence, this neoclassical villa is located in the center of Stari Grad, or the Old Town of Hvar, which is one of the oldest settlements in Europe (dating back to 384 B.C.E.) and much quieter than Hvar Town (which has become a...
Hvar, Croatia
Hvar island is a surefire spot to get your groove on. Fun is round the clock here—you'll find sunset beach parties, full-moon revelries, and bass-infused beach bashes. Don’t miss designer cocktails at Carpe Diem, a seafront bar...
