Historic City of Trogir

Trg Ivana Pavla II 7, 21220, Trogir, Croatia
Historic City of Trogir Croatia

Historic City of Trogir

Walk through Trogir’s north gate and you’ll find yourself in the historic heart of the city, where the octagonal street plan dates back to the Ancient Greek era. Roam around the maze of stone alleys and admire the Romanesque churches and Venetian-period buildings, mostly built from white stone. Then, step inside St. Lawrence Cathedral to discover the biblical scenes carved into the 13th-century Radovan Portal. When you’re done exploring, grab a seat on the terrace in front of the town loggia and order a drink. If you’re lucky, you’ll catch some free klapa—a traditional Dalmatian type of a cappella singing. End your visit with a stroll down the seafront promenade, lined with palm trees and various restaurants.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Chicago Traveler
over 6 years ago

Get lost in the streets of Trogir

Close to Split. A UNESCO world heritage site. Medieval, castle town, but without the pressing crowds of other popular coastal towns. It's small—a perfect afternoon for seafood lunch along the harbor, exploring shops along the narrow lanes, and a coffee and sweet dessert. A gemstone of a town off the beaten track.

