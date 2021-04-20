Historic City of Trogir Trg Ivana Pavla II 7, 21220, Trogir, Croatia

Photo by Denis Peros-Croatian National Tourism Board

Historic City of Trogir Walk through Trogir’s north gate and you’ll find yourself in the historic heart of the city, where the octagonal street plan dates back to the Ancient Greek era. Roam around the maze of stone alleys and admire the Romanesque churches and Venetian-period buildings, mostly built from white stone. Then, step inside St. Lawrence Cathedral to discover the biblical scenes carved into the 13th-century Radovan Portal. When you’re done exploring, grab a seat on the terrace in front of the town loggia and order a drink. If you’re lucky, you’ll catch some free klapa—a traditional Dalmatian type of a cappella singing. End your visit with a stroll down the seafront promenade, lined with palm trees and various restaurants.