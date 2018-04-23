Drink Like Capone at a Basement Speakeasy in Las Vegas

Sometimes the best way to teach people about the past is to make sure they repeat it.

That’s the thinking behind the newest exhibit in downtown Las Vegas at The Mob Museum, The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement. The exhibit, which opened last week, spotlights Prohibition and revolves around a working distillery and an authentic speakeasy.

Fittingly, “The Underground at the Mob Museum” is located in the museum’s basement—likely where a speakeasy would have been. The exhibit is sponsored by shoe e-tailer Zappos.com.

The history lesson is straightforward. Signage on the walls and cement pillars tells the story of Prohibition in the United States; the nationwide ban on alcohol kicked off with the ratification of the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1919 and continued through December of 1933, with the ratification of the 21st Amendment. The exhibition’s collection of artifacts includes period parlor games and other Prohibition-era goodies, and large cases display flapper dresses, men’s top hats, and other popular attire of the 1920s.

The Underground’s watering hole puts its own spin on cocktails. Bartenders serve some drinks (such as the house version of an Old Fashioned) in tiny flasks that arrive capped and hidden in hollowed-out book covers. In a separate room near the bar, visitors can ogle at the 60-gallon copper-pot still, and on-site distillers and brewmasters make the museum’s own corn-mash moonshine, vodka, and beer (all of which are available for purchase).

Photo by Chris Wessling The centerpiece of The Underground’s in-house distillery is this gorgeous copper-pot still.

Photo by Chris Wessling “The Fitting Room” hides behind a huge portrait of notorious speakeasy owner Mary Louise Cecilia “Texas” Guinan.