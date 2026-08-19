Pennsylvania’s Secret Beach Town Is on a Great Lake

During the day, gentle blue waves provide hours of memory-making with swimming, picnicking, fishing, and boating. A bit inland, extensive paved hiking trails beckon with shade, and an extensive lagoon system invites kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding. At night, a seemingly infinite horizon fades into stunning sunsets.

But part of the beauty of this beach destination is that it’s not known as one. In Pennsylvania’s northwest corner, 46 miles of sandy Lake Erie shoreline welcome those seeking to soak up rays in a serene setting without the hubbub of a traditional oceanside getaway.

At the heart of it all is Presque Isle State Park and its 11 unspoiled beaches with expansive views of the open water. Beyond outdoor recreation, the region’s friendliness is just as warm as its waters, and you’ll find a culinary worth lingering over.

Grapes also soak up the sun here, and wine-lovers can toast their adventures with a local riesling. For those who prefer beer, the Lake Erie Ale Trail features more than 15 independent craft producers, many of whose brews are on tap at restaurants serving fresh-caught perch and walleye.

Whether it’s two days or two weeks, it’s a place to unwind and let time slow down. Here’s how to enjoy Northwest Pennsylvania’s beaches, bites, and brews.

Swim, bike, and paddle at Presque Isle State Park

As the shallowest of the Great Lakes, Lake Erie offers warm summertime water in Presque Isle State Park. Courtesy of Visit PA

Among the many advantages of Presque Isle State Park is that no two beach days have to look the same. With the many stretches of soft sand dotting the peninsula, you can have your pick—whether that means setting up camp with a cooler and a book, grabbing binoculars for bird-watching, or splashing in the shallow waters of family-friendly Beach 11. Regardless of which you choose, the lake’s vast horizon often tricks first-time visitors into thinking they’re staring out at the ocean.

If you prefer active adventures, the park’s 13.5-mile Karl Boyes Multi-Purpose Trail offers one of the most scenic rides in Pennsylvania. The paved route loops past beaches and woods, flanked by Lake Erie and Presque Isle Bay vistas. Rent a bike and spend a leisurely morning exploring, or tackle the trail on foot to reconnect with nature’s quiet corners.

Get a different perspective from the peninsula’s extensive lagoon system. Kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards available for rent provide access to peaceful waterways where the only sounds are often the call of great blue herons and turtles slipping into the reeds.

Beyond the shoreline, Lake Erie invites visitors onto the water. Climb aboard the Lady Kate for a narrated sightseeing cruise, book a brunch sail on the Victorian Princess paddlewheel boat, or embrace your inner pirate on a family-friendly voyage with Scallywags Pirate Adventures.

Fishing is another popular pastime, and charter boats regularly guide visitors around Lake Erie in pursuit of perch and walleye. Look out for those same fish featured on menus throughout the region.

Find thrills for the whole family at Splash Lagoon. Courtesy of Visit PA/Chris Temple

Family-friendly activities, from the arboretum to water parks

Other daytime options include all-ages exploration on land. At the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF), winding paths meander through lush gardens and past art and botanical installations. It’s an ideal place to slow down and grab some shade after adventures in the sun.

Find more outdoor creativity at Schaefer’s Auto Art. The permanent installation features machinery, car parts, and industrial scraps transformed into whimsical sculptures that blur the line between roadside Americana and outdoor gallery.

Families looking to add thrills to their itinerary can head to Splash Lagoon‘s indoor water park for a tropical escape complete with slides, wave pools, and all-ages games and dining. For more kid-friendly fun, visit Waldameer Park & Water World. The amusement park has entertained generations of visitors with classic rides like teacups, roller coasters, and water slides.

Eat at local restaurants and explore Lake Erie Wine Country

One of the more than 20 spots with stunning views throughout Lake Erie Wine Country Courtesy of Visit PA

When evening comes, slow things down at Erie’s Bayfront District. One of the area’s most recognizable landmarks, Bicentennial Tower is an observation deck that rises 187 feet, rewarding visitors with sweeping views of the waterfront and surrounding shoreline of Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie.

At nightfall, the Tower’s waterfront location makes an easy jumping-off point for dinner and drinks at spots that range from casual, like the pirate-themed Smugglers’ Wharf, to sit-down dining at Two45 Waterfront Grille. Other options include Bay House and Oliver’s Rooftop, and no matter where you choose, you’ll find Lake Erie fresh fish on the menu, along with regional wines and beers.

For more ways to delight your taste buds, Lake Erie Wine Country is one of the largest grape-growing regions on the East Coast. More than 20 wineries open to visitors dot the 50-plus miles of shoreline and vineyard-covered countryside.

The distinctive lake climate and its breezes wafting over the trellis systems bring out the best in rich Concord grapes and rieslings. Local wines make for summery accompaniments on laid-back patios at vineyards like Lakeview Wine Cellars and Noble Winery.

Craft beer lovers can plan a day hopping along the Lake Erie Ale Trail, a collection of more than 15 independent breweries pouring everything from hazy IPAs and crisp lagers to robust stouts and Belgian-inspired ales. While each stop at breweries like Lavery and Voodoo has its own personality, they all share a common thread of a relaxed atmosphere where lake life sets the pace.

See Lake Erie’s most spectacular sunsets

For many Lake Erie visitors, the end of the day becomes their favorite part. On clear evenings, the waterfront transforms with a canvas of pinks, oranges, and golds that stretches uninterrupted to the horizon.

You can take it all in at Sunset Point at Presque Isle State Park, recognized by Newsweek as one of the country’s top spots to watch the day fade into nightfall. Along the Bayfront, enjoy gentle breezes and a front-row seat to sailboats bobbing gently in the marina at restaurants like Shoreline Bar & Grille.

Or, set sail aboard the Sotto Voce, where the lake’s famous golden-hour glow is even more captivating as it reflects off the water on a romantic cruise. Sommelier-led sunset sails with wine pairings are the perfect nightcap for a trip that celebrates the simple pleasures of summer.