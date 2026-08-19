This French Riviera Island Where Dalí and Josephine Baker Once Vacationed Is Now a Luxury Resort

The Afar take: An ambitious revival turns Paul Ricard’s eccentric Mediterranean playground into a well-appointed resort while preserving Bendor’s creative spirit.

Location: Île de Bendor, Bandol, France

Rates: From $750, including boat transfers and breakfast : From $750, including boat transfers and breakfast Book Now

For decades, Île de Bendor was one of the French Riviera’s more eccentric private island getaways. The diminutive Provençal island off Bandol was for more than 70 years the Mediterranean retreat of Paul Ricard, inventor of one of France’s most recognizable tipples, the pastis Ricard. After five years closed to visitors, it reopened as Zannier Île de Bendor in May 2026, following an ambitious overhaul by Ricard’s descendants and Zannier Hotels.

Enchanted by its rugged beauty, Ricard dreamed up a fantasy isle with a picturesque harbor, village, small hotels, restaurants, monumental sculptures, and an enclave where sculptors, glassblowers, and other artists worked on site. Over the ensuing years, Bendor became both a local destination and something of a party island for Ricard’s extended family and eclectic circle of friends, with Salvador Dalí and Josephine Baker among the artists and celebrities who vacationed there.

I visit the South of France regularly and have spent time on several other islands in the region, including Porquerolles and the Îles de Lérins, so I was intrigued to see how Bendor’s unusual legacy would translate into a modern luxury hotel. It still delivers a fantastical version of Mediterranean life—albeit leaning more toward the holistic rather than the hedonistic—in considerably more luxury than Ricard’s guests would have enjoyed. You can swim off the rocks, wander between artists’ workshops, and dip into the Provençal version of la douceur de vivre, the sweetness of life.

Day-trippers and diners can arrive by public boat, provided they have a restaurant reservation or an appointment in the spa or the artisan village. Pools, loungers, and certain other areas are reserved for hotel guests. For me, one of the highlights came after the last boat had departed, a walk on the quiet path skirting the island after dark, through rocky outcrops with the sound of the waves below.

Who’s Zannier Île de Bendor for?

Zannier Île de Bendor channels a relaxed and understated take on French Riviera style. Photos by Michelle Heimerman

Families will undoubtedly be drawn here thanks to a kids club, small sandy beach, activities, and car-free paths, but couples, sun worshippers, and wellness seekers will also find plenty to do.

Who it isn’t for

Anyone expecting buttoned-up, formal service or bling. This is understated, boho French chic sur mer.

The location: Île de Bendor

Bendor feels like a place apart, but it’s only seven minutes by boat from Bandol. Hotel guests get a complimentary boat ticket that can be used as many times as they like throughout their stay. The island is a two-hour drive from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport and around an hour from Marseille Provence Airport. A car is useful for day trips but not necessary and must be left at the port.

One of the highlights came after the last boat had departed, a walk on the quiet path skirting the island after dark, through rocky outcrops with the sound of the waves below.

The rooms

At Delos, the suites take their design cues from the glamour of the 1960s French Riviera. Photo by DePasquale+Maffini/Zannier Hotels

The 93 rooms and suites occupy three distinct but equally enticing areas: Delos, with 39 rooms; Soukana, with 49; and a small terrace of five Madrague houses that overlook the port.

On the eastern tip of the island, Delos evokes the glamour of the 1960s Riviera with airy interiors, Matisse-like motifs, and a palette of sky blue, cream, and russet. Soukana, on the other end of the island, has a more pared-back aesthetic, with wabi-sabi-style billowing linens, color-drenched walls in ochre or terra-cotta, and oak floors. Some rooms have balconies or terraces.

My Soukana Sunset Room had views of the sun sinking below the Mediterranean but no balcony, so it felt a little closed off from the outdoors. A Soukana Junior Suite offers more space, along with a terrace.

The five two-story Madrague houses, set in small gardens by the marina, channel a rustic Provençal look. Bathrooms are spacious, with separate baths and marble or limestone finishes.

Room controls are straightforward and easy to use, and mini bars are stocked with local treats, including nougat, as well as tea, coffee, and cocktails.

The food and drink

Dining options across the island range from the lively Nonna Bazaar to the more formal Le Grand Large. Photo by DePasquale+Maffini/Zannier Hotels (L); photo by Pierre Lucet-Penato/Zannier Hotels (R)

There are enough places to eat and drink that guests staying for a few days shouldn’t run out of options, although it’s easy to pop into Bandol for lunch or dinner for a change of scenery.

Café Paul Ricard by the jetty serves glasses of Ricard alongside tea, coffee, sweet crêpes, and ice cream. Nonna Bazaar is the island’s social hub, spilling onto the central piazza beside a boules court and serving a crowd-pleasing Mediterranean menu of couscous, wood-fired pizzas, and meat and fish dishes. It was buzzing at lunch and dinner during my stay, although I found the music annoyingly loud.

The adjoining Bar Patrick serves cocktails, while the original Le Grand Large is a gourmet-focused affair with two set menus. Its take on the local staple bouillabaisse is worth trying.

Soukana’s restaurant has a menu of pan-Asian dishes, including gyoza, ramen, and dim sum. Its rooftop bar has 360-degree views, with stellar sunsets. Delos Table, open only to hotel guests, serves breakfast and lunch before transforming into a sophisticated cocktail bar later in the day.

Staff and service

The predominately French staff is youthful, friendly, and enthusiastic. I visited during the hotel’s early days, and some aspects of service were still works in progress; while some staff members appeared to be learning on the job, they were unfailingly helpful. A pool attendant went above and beyond when I was trying to locate an item I’d left behind.

Island life: artwork, spa treatments, and outdoor activities

Zannier Île de Bendor’s Rēsonance spa includes indoor and outdoor pools, a hammam, a cold plunge, and a range of holistic treatments. Photo by DePasquale+Maffini/Zannier Hotels

The arts continue to be a visible link to Bendor’s earlier incarnation. Oraé Gallery displays works by rotating artists in the Village des Artisans, which also houses a ceramicist, jeweler, and perfumer and offers hands-on activities for visitors.

The Rēsonance spa, a honey-hued building reminiscent of Roman baths with Moorish accents, is a stunner. Facilities include indoor and outdoor pools, a hammam and cold-plunge circuit, and high-tech therapies such as bioresonance measurements. Treatments use products from Augustinus Bader, Mēditati, and Apoticari, and classes include Pilates, sound baths, and yoga. My relaxing one-hour massage had the desired effect, delivered by an extremely competent therapist with extensive previous experience.

Elsewhere on the island are two pools, a gym, paddleboards, boats, pickleball and tennis courts, and a yoga pavilion. The photogenic Club Plongee, where swimmers can take to the water and more daring guests can dive from the rocks, perhaps best embodies Bendor’s carefree, sun-soaked vibe.

Accessibility

There are two rooms each in Delos and Soukana and one Madrague house that are accessible for people with mobility needs. For more information or specific requests, call the hotel at +1 33 4 94 8 68 86.

Make a trip of it

Outdoor artworks are scattered throughout Bendor, alongside wildflowers and the island’s rugged shoreline. Photos by Michelle Heimerman

Bendor is well-positioned to be part of a wider trip through this part of southern France. From Bandol, Marseille is about a 45-minute drive to the west, Saint-Tropez is roughly 50 miles along the coast to the east, and Provence lies inland. Rail connections also make it possible to explore parts of the region without a car.

The writer paid for her stay. The hotel did not review or approve this story.