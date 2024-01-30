The 10 Best Hawaiʻi Resorts

There are many reasons why travelers are drawn again and again to the Hawaiian islands, whether it’s the natural beauty of the beaches and rainforests or the blend of rich cultures that go back centuries. The best resorts here offer visitors myriad ways to connect more deeply with the archipelago’s cultural heritage and magnificent landscapes.

As part of our Hotels We Love series, we’ve gathered a list of our 10 all-time favorite places to stay in the Hawaiian islands. In this collection of retreats below—listed in no particular order—you’ll find resorts that excel in various experiences, from well-being to family travel.

1. Turtle Bay Resort

All accommodations at Turtle Bay Resort have ocean views. Courtesy of Turtle Bay Resort

Location: Kahuku, O‘ahu

Location: Kahuku, O'ahu

Why we love it: A sanctuary on the North Shore that embraces sustainable practices

Book now

On Oʻahu’s North Shore, Turtle Bay Resort’s 408 guest rooms and suites are decorated in light wood and earth tones and have ocean views. Sea and land are a central part of the hotel experience: Learn to surf with a lesson at the Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience, take a kayak tour to spy sea turtles, golf on the 18-hole championship Arnold Palmer course, or go horseback riding along the beach. Guests have walking-distance access to seven secluded beaches and three on-site pools.

The staff’s commitment to environmental sustainability is apparent everywhere: Meals are prepared with leafy greens, beets, and other crops from the resort’s own Kuilima Farm, a plot of land five minutes from the hotel, and the golf course is maintained with gray water treated by the resort’s own plant. From $779

2. The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort

The Royal Hawaiian opened in 1927. Courtesy of the Royal Hawaiian

Location: Waikīkī, O‘ahu

Location: Waikīkī, O'ahu

Why we love it: A grande dame on Waikīkī Beach

Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Book now

Built in the Roaring Twenties and dubbed the “Pink Palace” for its pink Spanish Moorish exterior, the Royal Hawaiian ushered in a new glamorous age of Waikīkī Beach. Located on the former playground for such royals as King Kamehameha I, the oceanfront resort endures as a neighborhood grande dame. Its breezy portico lined with rocking chairs and garden pathways lit by torches are a reminder that the romance of old Waikīkī lives on.

The 528 rooms, including 33 suites, feature vintage koa furnishings and historic photographs of Waikīkī. Start your day with the famous Pink Palace Pancakes at Surf Lanai before lounging by the pools, or reserve a private chaise lounge and umbrella set on Waikīkī Beach. In the evening, get a drink at the buzzy Mai Tai Bar and follow it with a seafood-forward, four-course tasting menu at beachfront restaurant Azure. From $459

3. Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection

A Deluxe Ocean View Suite at Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection Courtesy of Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection

Location: Kamuela, Island of Hawaiʻi

Location: Kamuela, Island of Hawaiʻi

Why we love it: The social vibe and all-ages cultural and beach activities

Book now



On the sun-soaked Kohala Coast, Mauna Lani’s 333 guest rooms, including 36 suites, have hardwood floors, natural fabrics, and private lanais with either mountain or ocean views. Guests in search of cultural knowledge can visit the resort’s Hale ʻI’ike (house of knowledge), which displays traditional Hawaiian artifacts like shark tooth weapons and holds regular ukelele jams.

Visitors can also take a family-friendly guided petroglyph hike in the nearby Puakō Petroglyph Archaeological Preserve, or get closer to the Pacific Ocean by snorkeling or deep sea fishing. Golf fans flock to Mauna Lani’s world-class North and South courses, while three pools are ideal for lounging. The five on-site restaurants and lounges range from beachfront CanoeHouse, with Japanese-inspired dishes, to the toes-in-the-sand Surf Shack for poke and fish tacos. From $1,099

4. Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort

A guest room at Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort, on the Island of Hawai’i Courtesy of Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort

Location: Kailua-Kona, Island of Hawaiʻi

Location: Kailua-Kona, Island of Hawaiʻi

Why we love it: A reborn icon that embraces cultural sustainability

Book now

Along the shores of Kahuwai Bay on the Kona Coast, Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort, recently reopened after a devastating tsunami in 2011 destroyed the resort. Today, Kona Village pays homage to the centuries-long legacy of local land stewardship under the guidance of a cultural committee. A cultural center pays tribute to sacred archaeological sites and anchialine pools (enclosed ponds with an underground connection to the ocean).

The 150 guest hales, or rooms, which range from one to four bedrooms, feature large lanais and outdoor showers. Home to the largest privately owned microgrid in the state, Kona Village is capable of operating fully on renewable energy and solar power. The resort has an on-site farm for the four bars and restaurants, which highlight Hawaiian and Pacific Rim cuisine. Sybarites can take advantage of the integrative wellness program at Asaya Spa or the four outdoor pools. Don’t miss Kona Village’s thoughtful cultural experiences; they include a sunrise outrigger canoe paddle and sailing lessons from modern-day Polynesian voyagers. From $1,800

5. Fairmont Kea Lani

The Kilohana Corner Suites at Fairmont Kea Lani have lanais with wraparound views of the Pacific Ocean. Courtesy of Fairmont Kea Lani

Location: Wailea, Maui

Location: Wailea, Maui

Why we love it: A family-friendly retreat with large rooms

Loyalty program: Accor Live Limitless

Book now

Of all the accommodations in Maui’s Wailea resort community, the Fairmont Kea Lani is one of the most family-friendly options. The property’s 413 one-bedroom suites and 37 two-story villas are among the largest on the island—the smallest suites start at 860 square feet, while the two-and three-bedroom villas start at 1,800 square feet. Family-friendly features include separate sleeping and living areas, furnished outdoor spaces, sleeper sofas, and kitchen facilities, while villas encourage group gatherings with plunge pools and grills for barbecuing.

In December 2023, the resort added the open-air Hale Kukuna with guidance from the resort’s cultural advisory board. Located in a prominent area next to the lobby, it’s now the island’s largest resort-based cultural center and hosts events like lei making and displays works by Native Hawaiian artisans.

Two lagoon-style pools are connected by a 140-foot waterslide, while an adults-only pool offers more tranquility. Guests can also enjoy outrigger canoe journeys and locally inspired treatments at the Willow Stream Spa. The five on-site restaurants include a new oceanfront bar and lounge, Pilina, with sustainably sourced sushi. From $1,149

6. Montage Kapalua Bay

Montage Kapalua Bay is in Lahaina, on Maui’s northwestern shore. Courtesy of Montage Kapalua Bay

Location: Lahaina, Maui

Location: Lahaina, Maui

Why we love it: Residential-style accommodations that face the ocean

Loyalty program: I Prefer (Preferred Hotels & Resorts)

Book now

Montage Kapalua Bay, located on an ocean-facing cliff on the island’s northwestern shore, impresses right from the entrance, where tranquil koi ponds lead to an array of pools and waterfalls at the center of the resort. The 70 residential-style accommodations feature kitchens with marble countertops and wine refrigerators; deep-soaking tubs and walk-in showers; and washers and dryers.

Activities include tropical hikes and paddleboarding excursions, while Spa Montage offers a range of services, such as a marine-based body exfoliation treatment in an outdoor pavilion. Cane & Canoe, one of four restaurants, serves a seafood-centric menu with mostly local ingredients (kauai prawns; hamachi aguachile; vadouvan curry with vegetables grown in the islands). From $1,500

7. The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

The open-air lobby lanai at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Location: Kapalua, Maui

Location: Kapalua, Maui

Why we love it: A sprawling cliffside retreat with standout family programming

Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Book now

On cliffs overlooking Honokahua Bay, the secluded Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is set on 22,000 acres among towering trees. The 468 guest rooms, suites, and residences all have private terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows and are decorated in sand tones with blue and green accents and custom wood finishes. Introduced in 2023, the 33 Fire Lanai Collection rooms and suites have extended lanais with private firepits and large dining tables.

If you’re here during whale season (December through April), you can spy them all day long from the resort grounds. Consider a family-friendly coastal hike, snorkeling session, or e-bike tour with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment education program (or just lounge in a cabana near the resort’s massive, three-tiered pool). Golfers eager to test their skills can choose between two 18-hole courses set on a historic pineapple plantation. From $899

8. 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay

A bathroom in the Napali Penthouse suite at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay Courtesy of 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay

Location: Princeville, Kauaʻi

Location: Princeville, Kauaʻi

Why we love it: A wellness-focused retreat with sustainability at its core

Loyalty program: Mission by 1 Hotels

Book now

An oceanside sanctuary overlooking Kauaʻi’s North Shore, 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is serious about sustainability. The resort has roofs that reduce and filter storm water runoff, has replaced non-native and invasive species on property with endemic and Polynesian-introduced vegetation, and uses furniture made from salvaged wood.

The 252 rooms (51 are suites) are clad in floors fashioned by hand from local black basalt, decorated with reclaimed teak and abaca furniture, and outfitted with traditional punai daybeds. The property’s expansive Wellness Center combines an 18,000-square-foot Bamford Wellness Spa with a 10,000 square-foot Anatomy fitness center. Drop in at any of the seven restaurants that focus on sustainable food sourcing, including Welina Terrace for such Japanese-inspired shared plates as chili hamachi and shrimp tempura. From $1,200

9. Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa

A Pool Suite living room at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa Courtesy of Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa

Location: Koloa, Kauaʻi

Location: Koloa, Kauaʻi

Why we love it: A laid-back resort in a sunny corner of Kauaʻi

Loyalty program: World of Hyatt

Book now

The low-rise Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa is tucked among lagoon-style pools and tropical gardens on Kauaʻi’s sunny South Shore. Its 605 rooms and suites are styled in coral, blue, and sand hues with ample wood accents and include a private lanai and spacious marble bath. Between snacking on bar-side sushi or dining at an open-air seafood and steak restaurant, guests can book experiences like ʻohe kapala (Hawaiian stamping) at the cultural center. For those who want to give back, the resort’s Enrich program offers volunteer opportunities ranging from beach cleanups to walking shelter dogs. From $749

10. Sensei Lānaʻi, a Four Seasons Resort

Sensei Lana’i, a Four Seasons Resort is located in the island’s green interior.

Courtesy of Sensei Lana’i, a Four Seasons Resort

Location: Lānaʻi City, Lānaʻi

Location: Lānaʻi City, Lānaʻi

Why we love it: An adults-only wellness retreat in Lānaʻi's green interior

Book now

Tucked in the green heart of the island amid tranquil meditation gardens and an enviable art collection, the adults-only Sensei Lānaʻi, a Four Seasons Resort, weaves together personalized wellness programs with consultations, spa treatments, fitness classes, lectures, and island adventures—not to mention daily dining from Nobu.

The 213 guest rooms and suites were designed with teak and zebra wood walls and mahogany floors topped with handwoven wool rugs. Spa treatments happen in private hales with indoor and outdoor showers, infrared saunas, Japanese ofuro bathtubs, and private plunge pools. Lounge by the pool or enjoy island activities, sometimes shared with guests from sister property Four Seasons Lānaʻi. At Sensei by Nobu, sample dishes that incorporate the property’s nutritional philosophy as well as Nobu classics (miso marinated black cod, anyone?). From $1,450