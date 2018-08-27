Digital Art Installation Turns Historic NYC Building Into an Ocean Liner

What did it feel like to adventure to New York City by cruise ship in 1921? Now you can imagine the experience in a vast new digital installation in the Financial District’s historic Cunard Building. Moment Factory, the multimedia studio that’s created powerful light-and-soundscapes at places like Singapore’s Changi Airport, Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge, Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia, and the Ottowa Underground, unveils its latest spectacular in a Lower Manhattan partnership with international hospitality brand Cipriani.

Moment Factory reinvents public spaces by digging deep into their character, using elements of the place itself to help tell an immersive story. From 1921 to 1968, the Cunard steamship line had used the lobby of its building at 25 Broadway, designed by architect Benjamin Wistar Morris, as a ticketing hall, using grand imagery representing a voyage at sea. The history of the landmark inspired Moment to create a digital ocean liner inside the building, dubbed D.S. DestiNY. During the 22-minute show, visitors move through a dreamscape that suggests travel through time and space.

“Everyone has a dream of what New York is. Our show is an ode to these dreams: what people will find and do there, and how these dreams contribute, over time, to making the city what it is,” said Catherine Turp, creative partner at Moment, based in Montreal.