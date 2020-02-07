Saudi Arabia’s Ancient Desert Transforms Into a Striking Art Exhibition

A host of large-scale installations in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern Al Ula desert have been built to temporarily decorate the arid landscape, in the country’s first public exhibition of its kind. Desert X Al Ula, currently on view through March 7, 2020, is a 90-minute flight from the capital, Riyadh; it comes just months after Saudi Arabia loosened long-standing restrictions on female citizens’ travel and shortly after it began to issue tourist visas to foreign travelers.

The free, site-specific art exhibition features interactive installations by 14 artists from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, France, Denmark, Puerto Rico, and the United States. Each of the works is intended to reflect on the history of the Saudi Arabian desert, which for thousands of years served as a major incense trade route between Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

The hope, curators say, is to encourage a dialogue about the passage of goods and ideas along this ancient path, which formerly acted as literal grounds for cultural exchange by facilitating the trade of commodities such as incense, spices, textiles, and precious stones. According to Saudi curators Raneem Farsi and Aya Alireza, who co-organized the exhibit with Desert X artistic director Neville Wakefield, various installations will also recognize the significance of the natural resources, such as oil, that have shaped the Arabian Peninsula region throughout history and today.