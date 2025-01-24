Delta to Unveil New Lounges and Access Rules for 2025

Last year was an exciting one for Delta Air Lines lounge lovers. The Atlanta-based carrier launched its swanky business-class-only Delta One lounge concept, which it unveiled at three airports—New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), and Boston (BOS). A first and only Sky Club lounge also opened in Charlotte, North Carolina, plus two existing Sky Clubs in Miami and New York’s LaGuardia were expanded. And Delta has no plans to slow down in 2025.

The airline has announced that it will launch its fourth Delta One lounge this year and is adding, expanding, or renovating seven Sky Clubs across its international network. It’s news that comes only days before the anticipated deployment of stricter access rules for Delta’s Sky Clubs.

Here’s what Delta fans can expect from the airline’s lounge network in 2025.

New Delta One and Sky Club lounges to open in Seattle

Chances are, if you’re flying Delta to Asia, you’re connecting through Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA). Although it is an important connecting airport for the airline, there hasn’t been as much of a lounge presence there compared to other major Delta hubs. Currently, there’s only one 21,000-square-foot Sky Club. And though it’s one of the largest lounges in Delta’s network, it can sometimes feel overcrowded.

However, in 2025, travelers will have more room to spread out with two new Delta lounge spaces in Seattle.

Seattle–Tacoma will be home to the fourth outpost of the premium Delta One lounge. The airline hasn’t shared details beyond that the space will span 11,000 square feet and will feature an open-air patio with unobstructed views of Mount Rainier, the highest peak in the state of Washington. Given that the three other Delta One lounges have unique food and beverage offerings, such as made-to-order sushi rolls in Los Angeles and seated three-course seafood-focused meals in Boston, it’s safe to assume the Seattle offering will also have a strong culinary focus.

As with the Boston Delta One lounge, guests will have to go through a Sky Club to get to it—it’ll be on the second floor, while a new 14,000-square-foot Sky Club will be on the ground floor, near Gate 11 in Concourse A. According to the airline, a dual opening is expected to happen in May.

The Delta Sky Club at Miami Airport got extra square footage in 2024—and starting in February, the rules for entry will be tighter. Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Other Sky Club additions and expansions

At the airline’s home base of Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), a new 23,000-square-foot sky Club will open in the airport’s Concourse D sometime in the spring. It’ll be the ninth Sky Club at the hub and the first addition since 2016. Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) will also see the ribbon-cutting for its second Sky Club, a 34,000-square-foot getaway in Concourse B toward the end of the year (making it smaller than only the Sky Club at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and the JFK Delta One lounge).

Elsewhere in Delta’s lounge network, the focus is on expanding existing spaces. At Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Sky Club will grow by 3,000 square feet, and the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) Sky Club will expand by another 2,000 square feet.

Stricter lounge access starting February 1

While the additions and improvements to the lounge portfolio are exciting, actually accessing the airport refuges is about to become more challenging for some members of Delta’s frequent flier SkyMiles program.

Starting February 1, 2025, the current policy of unlimited lounge access for SkyMiles members who get Sky Club access via an American Express credit card will disappear. Instead, Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business cardholders flying a fare class other than basic economy on Delta (or equivalent on partner airlines) will receive 15 Sky Club visits per cardmember year. Those with the Platinum Card from American Express will receive 10 Sky Club visits per cardmember year. When the changes were originally announced in September 2023, they were more stringent, allotting just 10 visits for SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business members and 6 for Platinum cardholders. However, after some backlash, the airline backpedaled, announcing the forthcoming access policies a month later.