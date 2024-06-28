Delta One’s New JFK Lounge Just Raised the Bar—Here’s 5 Reasons We’re Impressed

Spanning nearly 40,000-square-feet, Delta Air Lines’ newest lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York has some seriously swanky perks, ranging from a shoe-shining service and zero-gravity massage chairs to an outdoor terrace and a full-service restaurant.

However, unlike the Delta Sky Clubs, which allows travelers to purchase a membership or access them with certain credit cards, neither are enough to score you access to this lounge. The new concept, called Delta One (like the carrier’s long-haul business-class product), is exclusively for passengers flying business or first class.

Here’s what you need to know about Delta’s first Delta One lounge at JFK, including what some of the most impressive features are and how you can get in.

A special ground side check-in area

Front-of-the-plane fliers won’t have to wait in the regular check-in line before going through airport security. Instead they’ll be able to use a dedicated check-in area, found in a private room with frosted glass windows—separate from the lounge. While their bags are checked and boarding passes printed, staff will dole out warm towels and light refreshments.

Later this year, Delta plans to debut a private TSA security checkpoint for business-class passengers that will connect directly to the lounge area. Until then, guests will have to proceed through the regular security checkpoint after using the exclusive check-in area, but once they’re through security, it’s a short walk to the lounge.

The Delta One lounge bar is beautiful, but if you don’t want to get up for a drink, a velvet-trimmed beverage cart will be making the rounds. Jason Dewey/Delta Air Lines

A brasserie, bakery, and beverage cart

One of the biggest draws of this new space is the 140-seat sit-down restaurant, The Brasserie. Offering three-course meals, the French-inspired menu was curated by Union Square Events and Restaurant Associates (a concept by famed restaurateur Danny Meyer) and offers options like hamachi crudo with avocado, chili crisp, and a honey citrus vinaigrette; rotisserie chicken accompanied by creamy Parmesan polenta, baby greens, and jus gras; and a dark chocolate soufflé with vanilla anglaise.

For those keen on something more casual (or who don’t have time for multiple courses), there is also a delicatessen area with bakery and market counters where guests will find a self-service salad bar, sandwiches, flatbreads, and sweets like passionfruit lemon bars and brown butter chocolate cookies.

While patrons can pick up libations, ranging from classic cocktails like a French 75 to signature sippers, like a peach maple syrup Old Fashioned, at the bar, they don’t have to get up if they don’t want to—every seat throughout the lounge receives service from a blue velvet-trimmed beverage cart.

There’s also a Rejuvenation Bar that offers a handful of non-alcoholic beverages on tap, including green tea, beet juice, and a variety of flavored waters.

An all-season terrace with runway views

For a bit of fresh air before flying, the new Delta One lounge features a wraparound, all-season terrace with a retractable glass sunroof, plants that will be changed seasonally, and both heating and air conditioning. It also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows that offer unparalleled views of the runway. There is enough seating for roughly 40 guests on outdoor sofas and lounge chairs.

The shower rooms feature two-way closets where travelers can hang clothing items they wish to have ironed while they freshen up. Jason Dewey/Delta Air Lines

Spa treatments and shower rooms with ironing services

For a little pre- or post-flight rejuvenation, the lounge features nine reservable relaxation pods, five of which are outfitted with full-body zero-gravity massage chairs, while the others have nap chairs. There is also the option to indulge in a complimentary 10-minute spa service on a first-come, first-served basis. Travelers can choose from a shoulder and neck massage designed to fight jet lag, a smoothing hand and arm treatment, or a mini-facial that uses cryotherapy ice globes to de-puff your eyes.

The Delta One lounge also offers eight shower rooms, each stocked with towels, slippers, robes, hair dryers, and toiletries from skincare brand Grown Alchemist. The shower rooms include a handy two-way closet where guests can hang suits and jackets, which the valet can then access for a quick ironing without disturbing travelers. Shoes can also be shined, either by the valet or at a dedicated stand near the entrance.

Super-chic design

This is Delta’s largest lounge yet with space enough for 515 passengers. And while the space is massive it is divided into clever and well-designed areas. The first that visitors will see is the Fireplace Lounge. Outfitted with leather swivel chairs and couches arranged around a faux flame, this space is accented with pillows, vases, and coffee table books designed by the luxury Italian fashion house, Missoni (you’ll know which pieces are theirs based on their signature zigzag design).

Additionally, there are oodles of nods to New York architecture throughout the lounge. For instance, the Art Deco-inspired Icon Bar features a gold ceiling and fluted glass light fixtures, which are meant to be a tribute to Radio City Music Hall. Similarly, the Market and Bakery area has a penny-round ceiling inspired by the original Eero Saarinen-designed JFK terminal and the chandelier in the main dining room is meant to evoke the Brooklyn Bridge.

Be on the lookout for pillows, vases, and coffee table books designed by Missoni in the Fireplace Lounge. Delta Air Lines

How to access the Delta One Lounge at JFK

The business- and first-class only Delta One lounge is located between Concourses A and B in Terminal 4 at JFK, adjacent to the main security checkpoint. It’s open from 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., daily.

There are three ways to access the lounge:



If you are traveling on a same-day Delta One business-class ticket

If you are traveling in business or first class on a same-day flight operated by one of Delta’s select partners, including Air France, LATAM, KLM, Korean Air, or Virgin Atlantic

If you are a Delta 360 member departing or arriving on a Delta first-class ticket. (Delta 360 is an invite-only membership given to the airline’s most frequent fliers.)

It’s not the first time an airline has opened a dedicated space for business- and first-class passengers. Both American and United Airlines offer similar retreats, known as the Flagship and Polaris lounges, respectively.

Later this year, Delta is expected to open two additional Delta One lounges, at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in October and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in November.