Travel InspirationOutdoor AdventureNatural Wonders
By Esteban FelixEva VergaraAssociated Press (AP)
  •  December 15, 2020

Total Solar Eclipse Wows in Latin America

On Monday, December 14, thousands gathered to witness the moon block out the sun in Chile and Argentina.
Total Solar Eclipse Wows in Latin America

Magdalena Nahuelpan, a Mapuche Indigenous girl, looks at a total solar eclipse through an overcast sky using special paper and plastic glasses in Carahue, La Araucania, Chile.

Photo by AP Photo/Esteban Felix

Thousands of people gathered in the Chilean region of La Araucanía on Monday, December 14, to witness a solar eclipse, rejoicing in the rare experience even though visibility was limited because of cloudy skies. Skies were clear in northern Patagonia in Argentina, where people also watched the moon briefly block out the sun and plunge daytime into darkness.

Many people wore masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, though they crowded together in some places in Pucón and in other areas of La Araucanía, 700 kilometers (430 miles) south of Santiago, the Chilean capital.

The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina on Monday, December 14, 2020.

The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina on Monday, December 14, 2020.

Photo by AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Viewers wear special glasses to watch a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina.

Viewers wear special glasses to watch a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina.

Photo by AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

“It was worth the two minutes,” said witness Diego Fuentes, who traveled south with his family to see the eclipse.

“I liked it a lot and it was good that there were clouds because we could see it a little without glasses,” said Catalina Morales, a girl who watched the eclipse with her father, Cristián Morales. He described it as “spectacular, a unique experience.”

Thousands jumped and shouted happily in the drizzle when the sun was completely covered by the moon and then silence descended for a few moments. People again screamed and whooped excitedly when the sun appeared again. During the brief period of darkness, only the lights of cell phones were visible.

Mapuche Indigenous people take part in a ritual during a total solar eclipse in Carahue, La Araucania, Chile.

Mapuche Indigenous people take part in a ritual during a total solar eclipse in Carahue, La Araucania, Chile.

Photo by AP Photo/Esteban Felix

About 500,000 Indigenous people of the Mapuche ethnic group live in La Araucanía. They traditionally believe that the eclipse signals the momentary death of the sun after a fight with the moon and leads to negative fallout.

Diego Ancalao, member of a Mapuche community and head of an Indigenous foundation that promotes development, noted that a total solar eclipse in July 2019 was followed by civil unrest in Chile and then the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts said the solar eclipse was partly visible in several other Latin American countries as well as parts of Africa and areas of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. The next total solar eclipse in Chile is expected to occur in 28 years. Another is expected to be visible in Antarctica by the end of 2021.

Vergara reported from Santiago, Chile. AP journalist Mauricio Cuevas contributed from Pucón, Chile.

>> Next: Why Chasing a Total Solar Eclipse Is a Truly Awesome Experience

Esteban Felix
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Sandstone rocks form an arch over cerulean blue water at the Crystal Lagoon in Comino
Health + Wellness
How to Experience a Different Kind of Wellness in Malta
Sponsored by
Reine, Norway
Journeys: Europe
15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights in Norway
Journeys: Europe
This 16-Day Nordic Trip Includes a Night in a Glass Igloo
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights with a Hurtigruten ship
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
Chase the Northern Lights Along Norway’s Arctic Coast
Sponsored by
Ålesund, Norway
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
12 Days, from Norway’s Fjords to Lapland’s Forests
Sponsored by
The rooftop pool of 1 Hotel Toronto
Health + Wellness
Where to Recharge in Toronto, From Spas to Lake Ontario
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
Some of Playa Viva's accommodations are treehouses that hover six feet off the ground.
Some of Playa Viva's accommodations are treehouses that hover six feet off the ground.
Hotels
17 Magical Tree House Hotels Around the World
October 2, 2026 08:20 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A tram in Amsterdam featuring an image of Yayoi Kusama and depictions of her art for her Stedelijk Museum exhibit
Museums + Galleries
Yayoi Kusama’s Final Major Exhibit Is Taking Place in Amsterdam
October 2, 2026 05:22 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A humpback whale breaching in Alaska
Cruise
Ship Strikes Are Among the Biggest Threats to Whales. One Cruise Line Wants to Help Change That
October 1, 2026 01:36 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
3 people with dirt bikes practice figure eights in a field in British Columbia
Outdoor Adventure
I Crashed, Stalled, and Slayed a Few Dragons at Dirt Bike Camp in British Columbia
October 1, 2026 08:30 AM
 · 
Ashlea Halpern
Read More