David Chang and Other Famous Chefs Will Teach You to Cook for $100 or Less

Jul 1, 2020
The proceeds from David Chang and a few other classes will benefit charitable causes.
The proceeds from the Momofuku founder’s class—as well as ones from chefs Edward Lee, Claudette Zepeda, and Rōze Traore—will go toward a variety of charities.
Back in April, Airbnb launched Online Experiences to provide a way for people to connect virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past three months, people have logged on to watch virtual drag queen shows in Portugal, learn about leopards from a safari guide in Sri Lanka, and participate in whiskey tastings in Ireland. On July 1, Airbnb expanded its online cooking experiences to include a new curated collection hosted by world-renowned chefs—some of whom cook at Michelin-starred restaurants like Candlenut in Singapore and Gabriel Kreuther in New York.
Several dozen classes are available to book online starting July 1 and will take place multiple times throughout the summer for about $40 per class (see the full list of classes below). To celebrate the launch, several chefs are offering limited classes and will donate the proceeds to social impact initiatives.
All proceeds from David Chang’s One Pot Deliciousness (July 23 and 29), Claudette Zepeda’s Cauliflower Torta Tacos (July 17), and Edward Lee’s Summer Grilling Experience (July 17) will go toward Lee’s the LEE Initiative Restaurant Reboot Relief Program, which supports small farmers and helps restaurants reopen after COVID-19. The proceeds from Rōze Traore’s Favorite Summer Recipes (July 20) will benefit Harboring Hearts, which provides emergency housing, food, and more to heart transplant, liver transplant, and cardio-thoracic surgery patients and their caregivers.
While priced slightly higher at $75–100, these four classes will operate the same way as the other Airbnb online cooking classes: They'll be hosted via Zoom and limited to around 10 participants, so you’ll have a chance to actually interact with these chefs, who will also share the stories behind their dishes and provide feedback while you cook at home. Bookings for these four cooking classes will open on July 6 at 10 a.m. PST; they will be available on a first come first serve basis, so set a reminder in your calendar.
“As a chef we connect with our guests through our food, but we don’t often have the chance to share and explore the stories behind dishes with diners directly,” Chang said in a press release. “These Online Experiences give us the opportunity to do that, while paving the way for chefs from around the world to connect with guests virtually from afar.”
Other Airbnb Online Cooking Experiences launching today, sorted by region, include:
