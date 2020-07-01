David Chang and Other Famous Chefs Will Teach You to Cook for $100 or Less

Several dozen classes are available to book online starting July 1 and will take place multiple times throughout the summer for about $40 per class (see the full list of classes below). To celebrate the launch, several chefs are offering limited classes and will donate the proceeds to social impact initiatives.

While priced slightly higher at $75–100, these four classes will operate the same way as the other Airbnb online cooking classes: They'll be hosted via Zoom and limited to around 10 participants, so you’ll have a chance to actually interact with these chefs, who will also share the stories behind their dishes and provide feedback while you cook at home. Bookings for these four cooking classes will open on July 6 at 10 a.m. PST; they will be available on a first come first serve basis, so set a reminder in your calendar.

“As a chef we connect with our guests through our food, but we don’t often have the chance to share and explore the stories behind dishes with diners directly,” Chang said in a press release. “These Online Experiences give us the opportunity to do that, while paving the way for chefs from around the world to connect with guests virtually from afar.”

Courtesy of Airbnb Rōze Traore, a private chef who has worked in the Eleven Madison Park kitchen, will teach you how to make a cucumber and squash panzanella with cherry tomatoes, parmesan, and basil.

Other Airbnb Online Cooking Experiences launching today, sorted by region, include:

Asia

Europe

North America

South America

