Crowds Flock to Iceland Volcano as Lava Spills

The eruption of a long-dormant volcano in southwestern Iceland has drawn large crowds of visitors eager to get close to the lava flows.

Many have trekked to the volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, near Iceland’s capital Reykjavík, since it flared to life Friday night after tens of thousands of earthquakes were recorded in the area in the past three weeks. It was the area’s first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.

On Tuesday, Iceland’s civil protection officials were seen gesturing to dozens of people to move away from lava just meters behind them to ensure visitors don’t get hurt. One of the officials said a visitor tried to cook bacon and eggs on the lava—but the pan melted in the heat. Others have been roasting marshmallows and hot dogs, with greater success.

The eruption in Geldingadalur isn’t seen as a threat to nearby towns—the closest road is 1.5 miles away—and the slow flows mean people can get close to the action without too much harm.

American photographer and adventure traveler Chris Burkard (@chrisburkhard) has been documenting the eruption on Instagram for his 3.6M followers, and the images are otherworldly: scenes that seem ripped from Tolkien’s Middle-earth, with lava spewing from a double-coned volcano and travelers dressed in their winter parkas edging ever closer to Mordor.