Collapse at Hawaii National Park Creates Incredible New Lava Activity

Kilauea, one of the shield volcanoes inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, has been active continuously since 1983. But in the last few weeks, the fulminating vent has been particularly awesome, sending molten lava gushing into the Pacific and creating huge clouds of gas in the process.

National Park Service video footage from earlier this month captured what one park ranger described as a “firehose” of lava literally pouring from cliffs of hardened lava rock into the sea. Before that, on December 31, a 26-acre chunk of lava rock named Kamokuna collapsed into the ocean as well, prompting a huge explosion and splattering lava everywhere. And Kilauea doesn’t appear to be done yet; riveting Facebook videos from volcano tour outfitter EpicLava showed molten lava and smoke clouds as recently as this week.

The Kamokuna feature was technically a “delta,” a swath of rocky terrain formed by cooled lava. For months prior to the collapse, the delta had been open to hikers for up-close viewings of where the flowing lava met the sea—what rangers refer to as “ocean entry.” An article on LiveScience indicated that on New Year’s Eve Day, rangers were able to cordon off the area before the theatrics began and no one was hurt.