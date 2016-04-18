Closer Look: The Coolest Teahouse in Chengdu

Some of the finest leaves in Sichuan—considered the birthplace of tea, according to legend—can be found on the menu at Mi Xun Teahouse, set within the new Temple House hotel in Chengdu. Resident tea expert Lydia Xu tips us off on four blends to try.

Bi Tan Snow Tea

“Locals love adding flowers to their green tea. Bi Tan Snow, a type of green tea scented with whole jasmine flowers, originated in Sichuan. When it’s brewed, the white jasmine flowers float on the surface and look like snow—hence the name.

Mulberry and Chrysanthemum Tea

“Mi Xun Teahouse sits on what was once the mulberry garden of the Buddhist Daci Temple, and we wanted to pay homage to that history with this custom blend. According to the principles of Chinese medicine, this tea helps to cool the body, and is good for your throat.

Bi Chi Orchid Green Tea

“This tea comes from a supplier with a plantation in the mountains about eight hours from Chengdu, and it’s made by layering fresh orchids and green tea leaves on a bamboo tray to dry. When you drink it, you can smell the light orchid scent. It’s much more refreshing than your typical jasmine.