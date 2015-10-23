Cider Takes the West

At Schilling Cider House in Seattle, Washington, a man carefully brings a glass of 2 Towns Prickle Me Pink to his lips. Poured out of a nitro tap (the nitrogen gives the cider a fuller, more creamy texture), his dark-red prickly-pear apple cider is topped with a white, foamy head, almost spilling over the glass rim.

Schilling opened about a year ago, in September 2014, and it’s one of many: Craft-cider tasting rooms are popping up all over the West Coast. In 2015 alone, more than 25 tasting and taprooms opened throughout Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia. Whether urban or rural, tasting rooms are a sweet way to sample cider’s range of possibilities.

"As the industry is growing so rapidly, there is a real sense of cooperation,” says Sherrye Wyatt, executive director of Northwest Cider Association. Many cideries offer their own amber-hued brews alongside those from fellow cider-makers.

That’s certainly true at Schilling Cider House, where cider-slingers behind the bar pour from 32 options—their own, and those from other craft cider makers. “We love getting new cider drinkers,” says owner Colin Schilling. Flight recommendations are based on your past preferences; taps contain ciders ranging from dry to sweet, oak to habanero, apple to pineapple, California to New Zealand. Bring dinner in from any one of the popular local restaurants or grocery stores; a to-go order of pad Thai pairs well with the Sriracha-lime cider on tap.