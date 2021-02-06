No Mask While Traveling? You Could Be Fined up to $1,500

Rules and regulations are arguably ineffective without consequences. Now, there are some very real consequences for violating a federal order requiring masks in all transportation hubs and public modes of transportation—those who don’t comply with the order could face a fine of up to $1,500, according to TSA.

Effective February 2, the CDC now requires that people wear masks while in or on airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, rideshares, airports, seaports, and train, bus, and subway stations. The order makes official a mask mandate that was signed by President Joe Biden on January 21.

But what may really make it hit home is that now TSA can issue financial penalties to those who refuse to wear a mask, ranging from $250 for a first offense up to $1,500 for repeat offenders. In some cases, TSA could even seek a fine beyond $1,500 “based on substantial aggravating or mitigating factors,” according to the agency (which didn’t elaborate on said aggravating or mitigating factors).

The executive order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel makes it obligatory to wear a mask while traveling through the country’s airports and on airplanes, trains, and public transportation. TSA said it will require individuals to wear a mask at TSA checkpoints and throughout commercial and public transportation systems until May 11, 2021. Passengers without a mask may also be denied entry, boarding, or continued transport, the agency stated.