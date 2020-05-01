All Major U.S. Airlines Are Now Requiring Passengers to Wear Face Masks

JetBlue was the first U.S. airline to require that passengers wear a face mask during their flight.

JetBlue, American, Delta, United, and Southwest are all making it mandatory for customers to wear a face covering.

This is a developing story. For up-to-date information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. JetBlue this week became the first U.S. airline to require that all customers wear a face mask over their nose and mouth during check-in, boarding, in flight, and when deplaning—a rule that goes into effect on May 4. Within a few days, United, American, Delta, and Southwest had all followed suit. United’s and Delta’s new face mask policies go into effect on May 4 as well, while American’s and Southwest’s will begin on May 11.

JetBlue’s new policy followed the airline’s existing face mask mandate for crew members, who started wearing face coverings earlier in April. “This is the new flying etiquette,” Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself—it’s about protecting those around you.” JetBlue customers will be reminded about the new requirement prior to their flight via email and again at the airport with terminal signage and announcements, the carrier said. A JetBlue spokesperson told AFAR that while the airline plans to have a small number of masks on hand that staff can provide to passengers, the airline believes that most travelers will have procured their own preferred mask in advance of their flight. Small children who cannot maintain a face covering on their own are exempt (and public health authorities do not recommend face masks for children under two years old). The news follows the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated guidance for wearing face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19: The agency now recommends that we wear what it calls a “cloth face covering” in public settings where social distancing measures are hard to maintain.

Previously, it was advised that only those who are knowingly sick wear a mask to protect others. But as we await more widespread testing for COVID-19 and don’t yet know who among us could be carrying the virus without realizing it, unknowing carriers could be spreading it through respiratory droplets when they talk, cough, or sneeze. Related Should I Always Wear a Mask Outside Now? The Latest Rules (and Masks to Buy) The CDC is asking those of us who are not on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic—those who are not health-care workers or medical first responders—to wear cloth face coverings and not surgical masks or N95 respirators. This is so that we don’t deplete the supplies for those who are in direct contact with COVID-19 patients and thus are at the highest risk of exposure. The new mask policies at American, Delta, United, and Southwest Starting on May 4, United will make face masks mandatory for all of its customers and will also make masks available to passengers. On April 24, United began requiring that all flight attendants wear masks. The airline said in a memo to employees (shared via email with AFAR) that it will supply masks on all flights to ensure flight attendants have one mask each for each workday. Flight attendants can also wear their own cloth masks.

American Airlines said its passengers will be required to start wearing face masks on May 11, and in early May the carrier will also start distributing face masks to passengers alongside sanitizing wipes or gel “as supplies and conditions allow.” Masks are required for American flight attendants as of May 1.

