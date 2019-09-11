This Burning Man–Themed Art Exhibit Is Ending Its Tour With a Bang

Those who’ve never spent days covered in dust at Burning Man’s temporary metropolis on “The Playa” have likely seen photos from the eccentric event posted to social media around Labor Day each year. But a traveling exhibition called No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man brings various experimental art installations from throughout the festival’s history to an even more accessible location—a museum gallery. After previous stops in U.S. cities such as Washington, D.C., and Cincinnati, the in-depth Burning Man exhibition is celebrating its final hurrah in Oakland, California—not far from where the spectacle originated.

The first Burning Man gathering took place in 1986 when around 35 spectactors joined on San Francisco’s Baker Beach to watch as an eight-foot sculpture of a man made from lumber burned to the ground. A few years later, the blossoming festival relocated to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to accommodate its swelling popularity (and to address fire hazard concerns). In the three decades since its inauguration, the art-focused festival has grown to attract 70,000 attendees, including international travelers, experimental artists, and dedicated ravers—and in recent years even tech executives and celebrities.