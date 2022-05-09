Bob Dylan Museum Debuts in Tulsa

Fans of the 80-year-old folk legend Bob Dylan may want to add Tulsa, Oklahoma, to their list of must-see places to visit. The brand-new Bob Dylan Center has officially debuted in the southern city bringing together more than 100,000 Dylan artifacts, photographs, and manuscripts.

Following grand opening celebrations over the weekend, which included performances by Patti Smith and Elvis Costello, the Bob Dylan Center opens to the public on May 10.

The new Dylan-devoted museum offers an immersive film experience, performance space, and a studio where visitors can play producer and “mix” different elements of instrumentation in Dylan’s songs (the initial songs will include “I Want You,” from the artist’s Blonde on Blonde album, and “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” from the Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid soundtrack). Guests will also discover some of the stories behind Dylan classics, such as “Like a Rolling Stone.”

Photo by Getty Images for the Bob Dylan Center The new Bob Dylan Center features immersive exhibits and explorations of Dylan's work.

Visitors can engage in a curated tour that will take them on a journey through the different stages of the singer-songwriter’s musical career.

For the opening, the museum will feature an exhibit of the work of photographer Jerry Schatzberg, whose 1965 image of Dylan is emblazoned on the building’s three-story facade.

Museum creators said they wanted to build an experience both for casual visitors who might not know much of Dylan’s work and for the truly fanatical—the skimmers, the swimmers, and the divers, said designer Alan Maskin of the firm Olson Kundig, which oversaw the architecture and design of the Bob Dylan Center.