Why Tulsa, Oklahoma, Should Be on Your Must-Visit List

For travelers looking to understand what it means to see “America,” perhaps there’s no better city than one like Tulsa, which is looking forward while reckoning with the legacy of its past.

share this article

Article continues below advertisement

“Tulsa is a very segregated city. As a teacher who taught Black and brown children, it was often very challenging for me to find books that reflected them. For someone who loved books as a child, seeing my students not be interested in the books and the things that were being presented was a revelation: I realized that everything I was putting in front of them denied their existence, denied the existence of the culture of their families, of their communities, of their languages. And so I had to be very intentional about seeking out books that reflected them. For Fulton Street, I wanted to be that space that when children walked in—that right when adults walked in—they saw themselves reflected. “I want visitors to know that Black Tulsa is here. There’s a Black entrepreneurial community and the spirit of Black Wall Street that is here. One of my concerns as a Black person living in Tulsa is that this attention is going to be used in ways that don’t put money back into the Black economy. So I want people that are coming here to learn more about the history of 1921 to be very intentional about where they spend their time and their dollars. If you frequent places that are not owned by Black folks or descendants, what have you done for that history? What have you done for the present? What have you done in terms of supporting Black futures in Tulsa?” Courtesy of Visit Tulsa Outside the Woody Guthrie Center, which holds the artist’s archives Discover the (new) “ Tulsa sound ” J.J. Cale. Charlie Wilson. Hanson. What do all three musical acts have in common? Tulsa. And while Cale is no longer alive and Hanson and Wilson are touring less than they used to, Tulsa remains fertile ground for musical talent: On any given night, you can check out country western at Cain’s Ballroom (which has been a destination since 1924 and hosted greats like Ernest Tubb and Hank Williams), free live jazz at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, or one of the 30 major annual performances from the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. For a dive into the past, Dylan fans will want to head straight to the new-as-of-2021 Bob Dylan Archive at the University of Tulsa, which comprises 6,000 items, including writings, memorabilia, and recordings. And though famous folksinger Woody Guthrie was born one hour south of Tulsa, in Okemah, his archives are also in Tulsa, housed in the Woody Guthrie Center, which bills itself as a “repository for Woody’s writings, art, and songs.” The completed renovation of Leon Russell’s Church Studio—which saw everyone from Eric Clapton to Stevie Wonder record inside the former Episcopal church—is slated for late 2021, when it will once again be open to visitors. What locals say: Rossitza Goza has been playing with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra since 2006, the orchestra’s inaugural season. A native of Bulgaria, she now commutes twice a week to Tulsa, where she is the TSO’s concertmaster. “If you come to hear us in concert, you will be impressed by how many string players there are on stage. This is necessitated partly by our concert venue, the 2,500-seat Performing Arts Center, but having a sizable string section also represents the original vision for the orchestra to have a big and lush string sound. After a decade and a half, I still get quite a thrill every time I walk on stage as the leader of so many capable musicians. “Some of the most versatile and accomplished players with whom I absolutely love working are members of the Tulsa Symphony. But our orchestra is special not just because of the wonderful musicians who comprise it, but because of our unique musician-integrated model. We do have an administration, which is essential for the functioning of the orchestra, but the musicians are involved in all artistic decisions, from personnel to repertoire, to choice of conductors and soloists.” Photo by Svineyard/Shutterstock The Gathering Place offers free boat rentals to visitors. Celebrate the great outdoors Tulsa has one of the most extensive park systems in the country, with 135 parks covering roughly 8,652 acres. Its pride and joy? The Gathering Place, a $465 million riverfront park that opened in 2018 and was deemed Best City Park in the Country by USA Today in 2021. Spread across 100 acres, it includes lawns, ponds, public sculpture, sports courts, a skate park, interactive water cannons and fountains, a swing perched atop a 56-foot hill, and kayak, canoe, and paddleboat rentals. A few miles outside of downtown, visitors will find the reaches of Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area, which sprawls over 300 acres and includes two large ponds, miles of dirt trails, thick canopies of trees, and the eponymous Turkey Mountain. Twenty minutes outside of Tulsa is the Redbud Valley Nature Preserve, which is focused on the preservation and protection of unique plant and animal life in the area. Its intricate trail system offers access to the surrounding forests, fields, and wetlands. What locals say: Tony Moore was the executive director of the Gathering Place until April 2021, when he relocated to Dallas to become the president and CEO of Trinity Park Conservancy. He is originally from Jamaica. “I moved to Tulsa from Tampa two and a half years before the park was built, and saw that the race massacre of 1921 created a lot of scars that are still being felt. So going into the Gathering Place, we knew that it would not be a magical park that was going to fix everything. But we wanted the Gathering Place to be a place for everyone. Where all cultures would be welcomed, embraced. We were intentional with the name the Gathering Place. “We draw on our different demographics by working with the community and creating programs. We have events for the Latino community, events for the African American community, events for the Native American community, events for the Asian American community. We’re not saying this is an exclusive event. Everyone is welcome. And when you plan these events and execute them, it’s awesome to overhear someone say, ‘I didn’t realize Tulsa had so much diversity.’ “I’m always careful to say that the Gathering Place is not the silver bullet that solves anything. We’re just a location that, perhaps, will help to bring the community a little closer. And I’m also clear in saying, in our limited existence so far, that by no means are we claiming that we have completed this task. It will take time. But we have a platform. “I see a city of Tulsa that’s trying hard to recover. I see a city that’s learning to embrace this past where it wasn’t always. You can argue it is still not enough, and it’s still not where it needs to be by any measure. But I see sincere efforts.” Courtesy of Marshall Brewing Marshall Brewing was the first craft beer brewery in Tulsa. Nerd out over the craft beer scene