Black Travel Is Not a Monolith

Travel as a transformative form of escapism is not something afforded to everyone, and intersecting identities only make it more challenging for members of marginalized groups.

share this article

In September 2011, content creator Evita Robinson founded Nomadness Travel Tribe, which centers on Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BI-POC) and was born in response to the severe lack of representation across the travel industry. Nearly a decade later, Nomadness has an active membership of more than 25,000 people across the globe, serving not only as a space for travel but as a community for connecting. What began as one womxn’s vision to shape shift the landscape and representations of BI-POC in the travel industry has grown exponentially: BI-POC travel is a movement. But it wasn’t until May 25, 2020, that the travel industry started to truly wake up from its whitewashed slumber. In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, the world witnessed yet another brutal killing of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, by Minneapolis police. In response, many travel brands posted a black square onto their social media accounts as a part of a solidarity movement—“Blackout Tuesday”—to signify allyship with the Black Lives Matter movement. This sharp turn in discourse from brands that were previously silent regarding systemic racism, now showing their “solidarity,” reeked of performative allyship. Beyond the confines of Blackout Tuesday, what are travel companies really doing to take action and provide transparency about their commitment to Black representation and racial equality? As codirectors of Tourism RESET, an initiative dedicated to promoting social equity in the travel and tourism sphere, we partnered with Nomadness Travel Tribe to create and disseminate the 2020 BI-POC Diversity in Travel Report: Trends + Insights. The largest of its kind to date, this report included both qualitative in-depth interviews and a quantitative survey of more than 5,000 travelers to better understand the real experiences of BI-POC travelers, influencers, and community leaders. In order to “tell a story with the numbers,” we focused on Nomadness members who identified as Black and interviewed several Black travel influencers, bloggers, and community leaders, all of whom shared one thing: the message that Black travel is not a monolith. Black travelers are seeking authenticity, not only in their experiences while traveling, but also in the depth of representation across media. This concept of true and honest representation is essential for creating equitable travel landscapes. In fact, more so than ever before, Black travelers increasingly express their dissatisfaction with tokenism and the performative nature of checking the “diversity box.” Black travelers are seeking authenticity, not only in their experiences while traveling, but also in the depth of representation across media. It is no longer enough to simply show a light-skinned Black woman or an interracial Black/White couple in advertising. Destinations, travel brands, and tourism companies need to further explore the intersectionality of what it means to be Black. For instance, that being American and Black, while also identifying as a womxn, poses several threats around safety, acceptance, and belonging.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Griffin, a member of Nomadness Travel Tribe, relayed her concerns traveling as a Black American womxn: “I am cautious about what I do, where I go by myself, especially after dark in certain countries,” she said. “I would like to try to blend in and experience as much of the culture as I can, as opposed to sticking out as a sore thumb as a Black American woman.” Joshlyn Crystal Adams, CEO of Urbanista Travel, a travel planning company, shared how the extra layers of gender and sexuality contributes to the challenges of traveling safely: “It’s definitely more than being Black, it’s also—as a woman, where do I feel safe going? I’ve seen, especially in [Nomadness] tribe, where it’s like, if you go to this country [for example] as a gay person, just be mindful that if you get caught doing this or that, you can be arrested. So it spins far beyond race.” Adams, an LGBTQI+ ally, is far from alone with her concerns around race and sexual orientation, as LGBTQI+ people have few, if any protections while traveling. It’s still illegal to be queer in around 70 countries, regardless of the more than $100 billion annual economic impact of LGBTQI+ travelers in the U.S. alone. Christopher Carr, chief diversity officer with Consider Confluence, a collective that works to diversify collegiate demographics, questions the acceptance of queer culture before he travels: “If I’m not going to be gay bashed, am I going to be able to thrive there? Will I be able to be my authentic self?” For Black LGBTQI+ travelers, acquiring extra resources and researching safe destinations is essential. To help ease this burden, Ronnell Perry, founder of Afro Buenaventura, suggests that the people creating acceptance campaigns need to be directly from the communities. “They need to be Black and they need to be gay. If companies want to understand how to be appealing to those communities, they should go directly to the source,” Perry says. Gaining these perspectives assists in promoting compassion and empathy, which in turn can promote inclusive tourism. Fletcher Cleaves, paralyzed from a tragic car accident in 2009, travels the world as a motivational speaker with Rollin’ on Faith and shared his frustrations around accessible travel—specifically accessible public transportation and accommodations. “The money it would cost to make all those vehicles accessible to somebody is not worth it,” he says. “We don’t want to necessarily do it until it affects us or someone we know.”

Article continues below advertisement