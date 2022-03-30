The Best Things to Do in Martinique

Beaches, hikes, botanical gardens, and historical sites will keep you entertained.

The island of Martinique unfolds its rugged, mountainous glory in the southeastern Caribbean. Nicknamed “Madinina,” or “Island of Flowers,” by the Indigenous Arawak people, it also boasts a diverse landscape of golden beaches, rain forests, and, yes, flowers—Martinique is home to more than 100 orchid varieties. Many travelers come here to experience Martinique’s culinary excellence, but besides eating and drinking your way around the island, you can hike, hit the beach, and explore seemingly unlimited natural beauty. There’s also rich culture to discover at markets, nightclubs, and historic sites. From outdoor adventures to cultural highlights, here are the nine best things to do in Martinique. Visit a black-sand beach at Anse Céron . . . Martinique’s northern coastline, around Mont Pelée, is marked by crescents of black sand—a stark difference from the sugary beaches in other parts of the island. These unique, secluded beaches come in varying shades, from light gray at Anse Turin to darker black at Anse Couleuvre, but all offer spectacular scenery with calm waters and green slopes rising from the coast. One of the best is Anse Céron, just outside the town of St. Pierre. The eastern side of the beach is lined with pristine forest while the western side features clear, turquoise sea that’s perfect for snorkeling (especially near the rocks along the shore) to see angelfish, moray eels, and even sea turtles. There are showers and bathrooms on site, but Anse Céron is mostly undeveloped, making visitors feel as if they’ve wandered onto a secret stretch of sand. Photo by Judith Lienert/Shutterstock Visit Les Salines early in the morning and you might just have the sand to yourself. . . . then sunbathe somewhere more traditional at Plage des Salines About two miles south of Sainte-Anne lies Les Salines, one of Martinique’s finest beaches. Here, a perfect slice of fine white sand is bordered by a shady coconut grove on one side and bright blue water on the other, looking like something out of a tropical screensaver. Les Salines can get busy on the weekends with locals and tourists alike coming to picnic and relax against a gorgeous backdrop, but visit during the week or early in the morning and you’ll find soft sun, gentle surf, and sand all your own. Spread your towel, soak up some rays, and don’t forget to nab a coconut or guava sorbet from one of the vendors who regularly walk the beach. Stroll through the colorful displays at the Grand Marché Couvert

The Grand Marché Couvert, or covered market, in the middle of Martinique’s cosmopolitan capital of Fort-de-France is bursting with the scents and sights of the island. At this shopping center, bright tropical fruits like soursop, passionfruit, and mango sit in tidy piles under a glass-and-steel canopy, alongside sacks of spices like cinnamon, vanilla, and ginger and stalls filled with homemade rum, herbal remedies, and fragrant soaps. Come here first and foremost for the food, but also don’t miss the racks of boldly patterned madras clothing (Martinique’s traditional dress). Once you’ve gathered your haul, head to the back of the market for traditional Creole dishes like fish fritters and goat curry at small restaurants like Chez Carole and Mama’s Snack. Photo by Cavan-Images/Shutterstock At the Jardin de Balata, you’ll find orchids, palm trees, and local wildlife like rainbow lorikeets. Smell the flowers at Jardin de Balata Botanical Garden Take in the beauty of Martinique’s landscape with a visit to Jardin de Balata, nestled in the rain forest about six miles north of Fort-de-France. Founded by horticulturalist Jean-Philippe Thoze in 1982, the botanical gardens feature miles of walkways lined with wild orchids, porcelain roses, and hibiscus as well as towering palm trees and bamboo. There’s also a hummingbird garden, a fishpond covered in water lilies, and a hanging bridge between two mahogany trees, offering panoramic views of the nearby Carbet Mountains. At the center sits a 19th-century Creole house, with a rectangular roof and gingerbread accents, which once belonged to Thoze’s father. Tour the property, then pick up a traditional souvenir at the gift shop or indulge in Creole dishes like accras, smoked chicken, and marlin rillettes at La Luciole Restaurant. Hike the storied Mount Pelée volcano

