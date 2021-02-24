Best Things to Do in Fort Lauderdale

Get outside in the “Venice of the U.S.”, be it by paddleboard, airboat, or pool float.

There’s water everywhere you look in Fort Lauderdale—and endless ways to get out on it, too. Start along the 23 miles of palm-fringed beaches overlooking the Atlantic; then over to the New River, which cuts right through downtown; and out along 165 miles of canals webbing their way through the city’s pretty neighborhoods, earning the South Florida hub a (somewhat generous) nickname: “the Venice of the U.S.” That’s just one angle of this vibrant city. Feel like grabbing a craft beer in an edgy arts district? Or hopping aboard an airboat ride in alligator country at the edge of the Everglades? Read on for a few of our favorite ways to make the most of good times (many outdoors, COVID- and family-friendly) around sunny Fort Lauderdale. Toast live music with mojito pitchers at the Wharf For all the lure of the beachside of things in Fort Lauderdale, there’s lots of riverfront fun to be had here, too, particularly along the New River that runs through downtown and skirts the café-lined main drag of tony Las Olas Boulevard. Photo by Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Seek out live music and good eats at the Wharf along Las Olas Boulevard. When it opened in late 2019, the Wharf, an open-air, pop-up event space, quickly became the spot to enjoy great weather along the New River, with DJs and live music (expect anything from lounge sounds to Latin pop). People settle in at the outdoor bars with pitchers of mojitos, or grab a quiet stretch of Astroturf lawn with a platter of oysters from the pop-up food vendors to ogle the passing parade of yachts. Pack a picnic and scout for gopher tortoises at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park Fort Lauderdale’s answer to Central Park is this 180-acre slice of Florida wilderness between the Intracoastal Waterway and A1A. Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, one of the area’s best remaining examples of pristine Florida landscapes, is home to the threatened gopher tortoise, a burrow-digging turtle native to the southeastern U.S.; diamondback terrapin turtles; and hundreds of bird species that dwell within its tropical maritime hammock. You can hike along the flat Coastal Hammock Trail here with the sea breezes stirring or rent a kayak or paddleboard to explore one of the park’s more distinctive features: Long Lake, a mile-long coastal dune lagoon. (People don’t swim in the freshwater lake because it’s shallow—and who knows what might be in there, being Florida and all.)

Pack a picnic to make the most of your afternoon. Even if pavilions and picnic tables are closed during the pandemic, you’re welcome to bring a blanket and chairs to spread out under the shade of century-old banyan trees that are among the park’s jewels. Swing a racket at clay tennis courts Chris Evert grew up playing In a state with no shortage of fabulous tennis facilities, the Jimmy Evert Tennis Center in Holiday Park stands apart as one of the best public tennis court facilities in the United States. For as little as $9 an hour, you can hone your backhand on the center’s 18 lighted clay courts where the likes of Chris Evert and Jennifer Capriati have trained. (There are 3 hard courts, too, if that’s more your style.) Private lessons are available and it’s worth a swing through the clubhouse to see memorabilia from Chris Evert’s legendary career. Courtesy of Pelican Beach Resort Family-friendly snorkeling comes easy in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea or through Pelican Beach Resort's kids' club. Go snorkeling in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea With a limestone reef lined with honeycomb-shaped formations just 80 yards offshore, the friendly seaside community of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea is one of the best places in Florida to kick out right from the beach for great snorkeling. You can rent a mask, snorkel, and fins from Gold Coast Scuba, a few blocks from the beach, and fin out to explore on your own. Better yet, join one of the shop’s guided tours for help spotting nurse sharks hiding under ledges and moray eels peeking from crevices in the rock. During the winter months, you might even see manatees frolicking in the clear, shallow waters. Take the family on an easy paddleboarding excursion with SUP PUP Together with her adorable Welsh corgi, Mr. Beaches, Natasha Baker Williams takes families and groups out exploring the waterways and canals around Las Olas Boulevard with SUP PUP Paddleboard Fort Lauderdale. Keep an eye out for iguanas, shorebirds, and sometimes even dolphins and manatees on the easy paddling excursions, during which little kids can chill in their life jackets on the front of your board while you paddle. Sunrise and sunset paddling excursions as well as SUP yoga are also on offer. Take a monthly art walk and enjoy a craft brew in FATVillage

