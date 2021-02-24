Ask a Local: Where Can I Go Boating Around Fort Lauderdale?  

Fort Lauderdale is a city seemingly afloat: Some 165 miles of canals crisscross neighborhoods, earning the South Florida city comparisons to Venice. Mansions line residential canals (and are often dwarfed by the yachts docked out front), while pleasure craft bob down the New River that cuts through downtown. Locals and visitors alike embrace the boating life, congregating in Before Times at the world’s largest boat show or at the Port Everglades cruise port on the Atlantic coast, which was one of the busiest in the world and saw over 3.5 million passengers pass through in 2019.

If you have any doubt that one of the best ways to maximize your time here is by getting out on a boat, just ask a local.

“Boats are part of the lifestyle down here. If you come here and don’t get out on the water, you’re missing out,” says Bryan Nelson, a captain for 4Ocean (a Certified B Corp that works to remove plastic from the world’s oceans, rivers, and coastlines).

Nelson, who grew up in Fort Lauderdale, says, “There isn’t a canal I haven’t driven through”—and a boat is your key to exploring the city, too.

We talked to Nelson and another Fort Lauderdale native son, Captain Todd Fopiano of charter company YachtsUp, for their best tips on where to make the most of a boat day in Fort Lauderdale.

Where to rent a boat in Fort Lauderdale

Boat rental companies like GetMyBoat offer a range of rides: private yachts for charter; self-captained catamarans; pontoons and Jet Skis. (Rates start at $50/hour for a small powerboat and go up from there to private luxury charters.)

Fopiano, who charters aboard three of his boats through YachtsUp and GetMyBoat, says, “Most people want something larger that you can comfortably move around in without bumping into each other.” That’s especially true now during our socially distanced days.

Once you pick the best boat for your group—and if you’ll need to hire a captain—you can pick it up at the marina where it’s docked. Some boat owners can even trailer smaller boats to the public dock you want to launch from.

Best spots to cruise

Simply floating along Fort Lauderdale’s many canals makes for an exciting day on the water, and you hardly need to be an expert navigator to get around. “Fort Lauderdale is easily navigated since it’s mainly all deep canals with very few shoals,” says Fopiano, who points to the canal-lined and gated neighborhoods of Las Olas Isles and Harbor Beach, both accessed via the Intracoastal Waterway, as particularly scenic. “On any given day, with the ocean being too rough to venture out into, the canals make for a safe haven for inland boating.”