The Best July 4th Travel Gear Sales in 2020

By Lyndsey Matthews

Jul 4, 2020

Save big on travel gear with these summer sales from brands like REI, Cotopaxi, Paravel, and more.

Photo by Shutterstock

Our favorite Fourth of July deals offer big savings on outdoor gear, luggage, and electronics—some of which are featured on AFAR’s Best of lists.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means that Amazon Prime Day is postponed for now. But even though Amazon’s annual Black Friday–like event isn’t happening this July, some of our favorite brands are having major July 4th sales right now.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your hiking boots for a socially distanced trek into the remote wilderness, pitch a tent in your backyard, upgrade your travel photography kit, or even buy a new weekender for when it’s safe to fly again, you can find major discounts on some of AFAR’s favorite travel gear this week.

Unless noted, all of the sales run through the end of the July 4th weekend and don’t require a promo code to save. So go ahead and stock up.

Adorama

Through July 5, save up to 65 percent off select cameras, tripods, telescopes, and more from this NYC electronics store. For those seeking a lightweight travel photography kit, you can save up to $600 off a Fujifilm X-T3 mirrorless camera bundled with a Peak Design Travel Tripod (an AFAR Approved pick). 

AFAR’s sale pick: Fujifilm X-T3 mirrorless camera with Peak Design tripod kit, from $1,300 (was $1,900), adorama.com

Backcountry

During Backcountry’s Summer Solstice Sale, save up to 40 percent off outdoor gear, apparel, and footwear from brands like Patagonia, Fjallraven, Mystery Ranch, and more.

AFAR’s sale pick: Fjallraven No. 6 50L duffel, $140 (was $200), backcountry.com

Competitive Cyclist

Save 25 percent or more off bikes, helmets, as well as bicycling apparel and shoes from brands like Yeti Cycles, Ridley, and Santa Cruz Bicycles.

AFAR’s sale pick: Kask Rex helmet, $150 (was $200), competitivecyclist.com

Save $60 off a past season version of Cotopaxi’s Allpa 35L travel pack.
Courtesy of Cotopaxi
Cotopaxi

Get up to 70 percent off some of Cotopaxi’s top outdoor apparel and travel bags. 

AFAR’s sale pick: Cotopaxi Allpa 35L travel pack, $140 (was $200), cotopaxi.com

Eagle Creek

Eagle Creek makes some of AFAR's favorite weekender bagstravel backpacks, and collapsible luggage. Save 30 percent off on these travel bags right now.

AFAR’s sale pick: Eagle Creek Migrate 40L duffel, $55 (was $79), eaglecreek.com

Eddie Bauer

Get 50 percent off apparel for men, women, and kids, as well as outdoor gear and travel bags. For an extra 50 percent off clearance, use the promo code “SUMMER50”.

AFAR’s sale pick: Women’s Trail Tight leggings, $45 (was $90), eddiebauer.com

Faherty

Get up to 75 percent off men and women's apparel at Faherty's Peak Summer Sale. Now that summer is here, you'll want to switch your WFH comfy pants to something a little more warm-weather friendly.

AFAR’s sale pick: Men's Weekend short, $69 (was $98), fahertybrand.com

GoPro

Through July 7, save $100 off GoPro’s Hero8 Black camera (which also comes with a free SD card and battery).

AFAR’s sale pick: GoPro Hero8 Black camera, $300 (was $400), gopro.com

MoMA Design Store

Take an extra 20 percent off all sale items with the promo code “SUNNY20”, which helps support the museum while it is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s a mix of home decor, tech gear, and jewelry in there, but if you dig around you’ll find some bags and travel accessories.

AFAR’s sale pick: Ostrich Loop Travel Eye Pillow, $20 (was $40), store.moma.org

Moosejaw

Save up to 30 percent off outdoor gear, footwear, bikes, and other items during Moosejaw’s Sunburn Sale from brands like Danner, Yeti, and Biolite.

AFAR’s sale pick: BioLite Campstove 2 with Flexlight, $120 (was $150), moosejaw.com

Save nearly $100 off the North Face’s four-person Wawona tent.
Courtesy of the North Face
The North Face

Through July 7, take 30 percent off select North Face equipment, including tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, and additional gear.

AFAR’s sale pick: The North Face Wawona four-person tent, $209 (was $299), thenorthface.com

Osprey

Now through July 6:

Paravel’s carry-ons are not only back in stock, but also on sale.
Courtesy of Paravel
Paravel

Through July 5, take 15 percent off sitewide on Paravel’s sustainably made luggage, including its hardshell carry-ons, canvas weekenders, and foldable nylon totes and backpacks. (Discount is applied automatically at checkout. Paravel’s Cabana collection, fold-up belt bag, gift cards, and travel kits are excluded from the sale.) 

AFAR’s sale pick: Paravel Aviator carry-on, $217 (was $255), tourparavel.com

REI

Now through July 6:

Sea Star Beachwear

One of AFAR’s favorite water shoe brands is offering 15 percent off sitewide with the promo code “SSBLOVE”.

AFAR’s sale pick: Sea Star Beachwear Seafarer slingback, $82 (was $96), seastarbeachwear.com

Save $30 off Solo Stove's Titan camp stove, which weighs just over a pound.
Courtesy of Solo Stove
Solo Stove

Save over 40 percent off sitewide at Solo Stove, whether youre in the market for a backyard firepit or a smaller camp stove.

AFAR’s sale pick: Solo Stove Titan, $80 (was $110), solostove.com

Topo Designs

Save up to 50 percent off duffels, backpacks, and roller bags during the Road Trip Essentials Sale at Topo Designs.

AFAR’s sale pick: Topo Designs 30L travel bag, $132 (was $189), topodesigns.com

Vasque

Through July 6, get 25 percent off all full-priced hiking boots and shoes sitewide (and 10 percent off closeout-price items) with promo code “SAVE25”.

AFAR’s sale pick: Vasque Breeze LT GTX waterproof hiking boot, $135 (was $180), vasque.com

This article originally appeared online on June 29, 2020; it was updated on July 4, 2020, to include new sale information. Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

>> Next: Now Is the Perfect Time to Deep-Clean Your Travel Gear—Here’s How

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

