The Best July 4th Travel Gear Sales in 2020

Save big on travel gear with these summer sales from brands like REI, Cotopaxi, Paravel, and more.

Our favorite Fourth of July deals offer big savings on outdoor gear, luggage, and electronics—some of which are featured on AFAR’s Best of lists.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means that Amazon Prime Day is postponed for now. But even though Amazon’s annual Black Friday–like event isn’t happening this July, some of our favorite brands are having major July 4th sales right now. Whether you’re looking to refresh your hiking boots for a socially distanced trek into the remote wilderness, pitch a tent in your backyard, upgrade your travel photography kit, or even buy a new weekender for when it’s safe to fly again, you can find major discounts on some of AFAR’s favorite travel gear this week. Unless noted, all of the sales run through the end of the July 4th weekend and don’t require a promo code to save. So go ahead and stock up. Adorama Through July 5, save up to 65 percent off select cameras, tripods, telescopes, and more from this NYC electronics store. For those seeking a lightweight travel photography kit, you can save up to $600 off a Fujifilm X-T3 mirrorless camera bundled with a Peak Design Travel Tripod (an AFAR Approved pick).



AFAR’s sale pick: Fujifilm X-T3 mirrorless camera with Peak Design tripod kit, from $1,300 (was $1,900), adorama.com Backcountry During Backcountry’s Summer Solstice Sale, save up to 40 percent off outdoor gear, apparel, and footwear from brands like Patagonia, Fjallraven, Mystery Ranch, and more.



AFAR’s sale pick: Fjallraven No. 6 50L duffel, $140 (was $200), backcountry.com Competitive Cyclist

