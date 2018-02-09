4 Brilliant Collapsible Bags for the Space-Challenged Traveler

Courtesy of ZipSak
02.09.18
Courtesy of Paravel
The lightweight Paravel Fold Up Bag expands from a small pouch into a duffle that fits all your essentials for a weekend—and it only costs $65.
The smartest thing you bring on vacation could be an empty suitcase. We’ve picked our favorite foldable and collapsible luggage.
That spontaneous vacation shopping spree boosted your wardrobe significantly, but it dramatically shrunk the free space in your suitcase. How can you avoid lugging home your new treasures in the paper sack they came in? By packing collapsible luggage, of course. These are our four favorite travel bags—rollers, carry-ons, and duffles—that collapse and fold down, ready for an afternoon of souvenir-hunting.
Paravel’s ultra-light duffle bag can pack into your big luggage for those gotta-have-it souvenir emergencies. The tear- and water-resistant duffle is feather-light and compresses neatly into a small pouch when you're not using it. An added bonus—the sustainable nylon material is made from 22 recycled plastic water bottles.
Buy Now: $65, tourparavel.com
Depending on how long you plan to vacation (or if you need to extend), the water and tear-resistant nylon fabric Zipsak Boost! Carry On by Biaggi can go from overhead luggage size to checked bagged capacity with an easy pull of the wrist. The Biaggi Zipsak is a great way to save the checked bag fee one way when you want to load up on souvenirs on the way back.
Buy Now: $175, biaggi.com
Your boss called to nag you about something insignificant while you were enjoying a piña colada on the beach 3,000 miles away, but instead of heading home, you decide to extend your trip and buy a few more days’ worth of clothing. The Eagle Creek Packable Duffle fits snuggly in your carry on or checked bag, so you’ll be able to save your newly acquired goods without issue. Your job, however? That might require slightly more maneuvering.
Buy Now: $36, eaglecreek.com
The top portion of the Mar Vista 2.0 20-inch rolling city duffle folds down to save space in your closet, but when you’re ready to load up, there’s lots of room for your travel necessities. Gadget freaks will enjoy the many compartments for storing gear: two angled side pockets, two large front pockets, and a microfiber-lined pocket for stowing your delicate beach shades and iPhones.
Buy Now: $70, ricardobeverlyhills.com
This article originally appeared online on February 6, 2018; it was updated on January 26, 2020, to include current information.
