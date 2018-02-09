4 Brilliant Collapsible Bags for the Space-Challenged Traveler

That spontaneous vacation shopping spree boosted your wardrobe significantly, but it dramatically shrunk the free space in your suitcase. How can you avoid lugging home your new treasures in the paper sack they came in? By packing collapsible luggage, of course. These are our four favorite travel bags—rollers, carry-ons, and duffles—that collapse and fold down, ready for an afternoon of souvenir-hunting.

Paravel Fold Up Bag

Paravel’s ultra-light duffle bag can pack into your big luggage for those gotta-have-it souvenir emergencies. The tear- and water-resistant duffle is feather-light and compresses neatly into a small pouch when you're not using it. An added bonus—the sustainable nylon material is made from 22 recycled plastic water bottles.

Buy Now: $65, tourparavel.com

Courtesy of ZipSak Zipsak Boost! Carry On by Biaggi

Biaggi Zipsak Luggage

Depending on how long you plan to vacation (or if you need to extend), the water and tear-resistant nylon fabric Zipsak Boost! Carry On by Biaggi can go from overhead luggage size to checked bagged capacity with an easy pull of the wrist. The Biaggi Zipsak is a great way to save the checked bag fee one way when you want to load up on souvenirs on the way back.

Buy Now: $175, biaggi.com



Courtesy of Eagle Creek Eagle Creek Packable Duffel