Great Water Shoes That Are Actually Stylish

Protect your feet while looking good on your seaside adventures this summer in these chic, water-friendly styles for men, women, and kids.

Water shoes have never been the most stylish footwear. Traditionally, the readily available options are unflattering aqua socks or chunky rafting sandals, so fashion-minded folks are forced to either endure sartorial shame or simply go without. But protective, quick-drying shoes made to be worn in water are often necessary for island adventures or water-based activities like kayaking. After a handful of broken flip-flops or a few days of wearing damp shoes, even the chicest people will look for lighter-weight options that perform well. But there’s no need to choose function over style (unless you’re participating in an ocean-based multisport competition, like a triathlon or a Swimrun, which requires the most high-performance shoes). Today, there are options for women, men, and even kids that work well while looking good. Follow along in our sandy footsteps to find the best choice for you. Photo courtesy Columbia Sportswear; design by Emily Blevins The Spinner Vent Moc looks like a sneaker but is made to be worn both in and out of the water. Spinner Vent Moc

The Land-to-Seafarer When you plan to spend equal time on land and on the water, wiggle your toes in the versatile, comfortable Spinner Vent Moc slip-ons from Columbia Sportswear. The shoes look like street trainers, but also have midsole ports that allow any water to drain out, and the upper, a combination of open mesh and synthetic, dries quickly. In both women’s and men’s versions, the shoes have a nonmarking traction outsole that ensures you keep your balance, no matter how slippery things get on your adventures. And when the water’s rough and you stay land-based, the shoes look good in the places you want to go. Buy now: $28, columbia.com Photo courtesy Chaco Footwear; design by Emily Blevins The slip-on, unisex Tegu shoe stays on when you need it to. Tegu

The Strappy Sandal for Everyone

Often, strappy sandals that work for men and women are burly and feature enough straps to strangle your feet. Tegu sandals from Chaco Footwear have four straps that make them secure, but you can still slide right in and out of them when you’re in a rush. The comfortable midsole provides contoured arch support, which promotes healthy alignment and helps ease the strain of many hours on your feet. The colorful polyester jacquard webbing wraps over the foot and passes through the midsole, so you can easily tighten or loosen the shoe for the perfect fit. The straps are dyed using a waterless color system, which eliminates a wasteful step in the manufacturing process. Buy now: $85, chacos.com Photo courtesy KEEN Footwear; design by Emily Blevins The Bali Strap looks as good on a river rafting adventure as it does at a beachfront café. Bali Strap

The Light Adventurer Go from beach to boardwalk (and maybe stop for some river rafting in between) with the pretty Bali Strap women’s shoes, which let you dial the action up or down without having to change footwear. These durable sandals have adjustable straps, a covered toe, and a midsole made of compression-molded EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate, a tough material with rubber-like flexibility) so you can focus on the adventure ahead without worrying about hurting your feet on sticks and stones along the way. The sandals incorporate Cleansport NXT, a natural odor-control technology, and the washable polyester webbing upper cleans easily in the washing machine. If you don’t have room to pack more than one pair of shoes, this wear-everywhere style is the one you should choose. Buy now: $80, keenfootwear.com Photo courtesy of Adidas; design by Emily Blevins The Terrex Climacool Sleek is a modern update on a classic boat shoe. Terrex Climacool Sleek Boat Shoes

The Modern Boater Old-school boat shoes have one essential: nonmarking, grippy rubber soles that allow wearers to stay sure-footed and don’t scuff up the deck. The women’s Terrex Climacool Sleek Boat Shoes from Adidas give those traditional soles an update by pairing them with a breathable knit upper that’s made from yarn created in collaboration with Parley for the Oceans; like other Parley products, the yarn is made from recycled plastic waste collected on beaches and in coastal communities. Aside from featuring Earth-friendly fabric and a sure-grip rubber outsole, the shoe drains water to keep feet dry. And whether you’re aboard a sleek sailboat or a speedy motor yacht, these stylish shoes get the job done and then carry you to the yacht club afterward for a cocktail. Buy now: $72, adidas.com Photo courtesy of Reef; design by Emily Blevins The Little Ahi Beach Sandals have all the ease of flip-flops, but their back strap keeps them secured on kids’ feet. Little Ahi Beach Sandals

The “Slippas” for Kids

