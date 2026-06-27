Europe’s Most Beautiful Beaches Aren’t Always Where You Would Expect

Glittering coves wedged between high cliffs, sprawling sands backed by forest and dunes, and gorgeous city-center beaches that offer respite from sweltering summer days—Europe’s wealth of coastline features some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Whether you want a buzzing bar scene or wilder encounters on the coast, these are the best and most scenic seaside stretches in Europe.

Lido, Italy

Location: Venice, Italy



Come for: Beach clubs and culture



How to get there: Lido island is a 15-minute vaporetto ride or 10-minute water taxi ride from Venezia Santa Lucia station, which can be reached by train from Venice Marco Polo Airport

Venice is known as a waterlogged city of narrow canals, grand squares, and world-class culture and history. But sheltering the Venetian lagoon is a six-mile-long barrier island called Lido, which has a large, sandy beach running the length of its eastern edge that’s favored by Venetians on summer break.

Beach clubs abound here, with loungers and cabanas for rent by the hour or for the whole day (some even have swimming pools, like Venezia Spiagge). There’s also a free public section opposite Hotel Venezia 2000 toward the northern end of the island. The balmy waters of the Adriatic Sea are a sublime refresher after braving the sweltering streets of Venice in summer.

Doñana Beach, Spain

Doñana Beach can only be accessed by foot from Matalascañas or by boat across the Guadalquivir River from Sanlúcar de Barrameda. Photo by TheMik/Shutterstock

Location: Huelva Province, Spain



Come for: National park adventures



How to get there: Matalascañas, the closest town to the beach and national park, is a 1.5-hour drive west of Seville

Set in the southwest of Spain on the border with Portugal, Huelva Province doesn’t get the love it deserves from international visitors. The area is rich in history (Christopher Columbus departed from a small village on this coastline during his expeditions across the Atlantic) and has exciting flora and fauna, namely at Doñana National Park.

Start your morning at the 210-square-mile wetlands, where wildlife such as wild boar, red deer, flamingos, spoonbills, and a healthy population of very shy lynx thrive. Sightings of the cats are extremely rare, but you can book 4x4 tours with expert guides at the National Park office in El Rocío for the best wildlife viewing opportunities.

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Then drive 20 minutes from El Rocío to the bustling seaside town of Matalascañas. Here, you’ll find the (clothing optional) Doñana Beach, an unofficial name for the 18-mile expanse of soft, fine sand that spreads eastward from the town and is solely accessible by foot (or boat). You need only walk a mile or so to find a secluded spot.

Marielyst Beach, Denmark

Location: Falster Island, Denmark



Come for: Year-round bathing and bike rides through the dunes



How to get there: Marielyst is a 90-minute drive south of Copenhagen Airport

In the south of Denmark beside the cool waters of the Baltic Sea, Marielyst has long been a favorite seaside resort for summer bathing and winter coastal walking. The beach here is separated from the town by a stretch of undulating, grassy dunes and “the Dig,” a car-free track perfect for walking or cycling up the coast. Rent bikes from Maerk Outdoor, right by the beach.

The waters are shallow and sedate, offering prime paddling for young children, and on-duty lifeguards keep swimmers safe throughout summer. A few hundred meters from the seafront is the resort’s main square, Marielyst Strandvej, filled with ice cream shops and restaurants. The gargantuan scoops and cones at Marielyst Is come with the traditional Danish guf topping, a sugary meringue-like foam. Paddleboard rental companies in town offer daily and hourly rates for those seeking a little seafaring fun.

Praia da Falésia, Portugal

The dramatic coloring of Praia da Falésia’s cliffs come from oxidized iron in the sandstone. Photo by agaglowala/Shutterstock

Location: Algarve, Portugal



Come for: Seafood and spectacular red cliffs



How to get there: The beach is a 30-minute drive west of Faro and a 10-minute drive from the town of Vilamoura

The Algarve may be the busiest part of Portugal’s coastline, but on Praia da Falésia’s five miles of coastline, you’ll have no problem finding a spot to put your towel down. If you’re in the mood for more amenities, there are a handful of beach clubs offering ocean-view cocktails, comfy loungers, and lunches of fresly caught seafood. Try a cataplana (seafood and pork stew) or polvo à lagareiro (roasted octopus).

To get out on the water, book a lesson with Albufeira Surf Adventure. Or head up to the magnificent ochre-red cliffs, accessible via a staircase from the beach, to enjoy panoramic views and walking trails through pine woodland.

Lister Ellenbogen, Germany

The hook-shaped peninsula of Lister Ellenbogen is the northernmost point of Germany. Photo by makasana photo/Shutterstock

Location: Sylt, Germany



Come for: White sands, towering dunes, and Denmark right in front of you



How to get there: Lister Ellenbogen is a 30-minute drive north of Westerland on Sylt, reachable by a direct 3-hour train from Hamburg, a car train from Niebüll on the mainland, or a 40-minute car ferry from nearby Rømø island

Swimming in northern Germany off the island of Sylt is certainly chilly—neither the water nor the air temperature ever goes above 68°F and the water is often closer to 63 degrees at its warmest. But the white sands backed by grassy dunes feel romantic.

While it’s tempting to head to the more popular 18-mile-long beach at Weststrand, the area in front of the main town of List is equally appealing and far more sheltered from the elements, lapped by the calm (if frigid) waters of the Wadden Sea.

Pick up a pickled herring or small prawn sandwich from an outpost of seafood restaurant Gosch in the harbor, then walk to enjoy views across the Wadden Sea toward Denmark.

Praia de Augas Santas, Spain

Location: Galicia, Spain



Come for: Striking landforms that disappear with the tide



How to get there: The beach is a two-hour drive northeast of Santiago de Compostela, with a large public parking lot above it

Arrive at high tide and Praia de Augas Santas, on the edge of Galicia in northern Spain, is nowhere to be seen. Wait until the tide recedes, and a seascape marked by natural rock sculptures appears.

The ocean currents and brisk coastal winds here have been carving the rugged shoreline for centuries, resulting in a series of impressive natural archways and buttresses that have given this beach its other name: Playa de las Catedrales (Cathedrals Beach). At low tide, reach sea level by using a set of steps accessed from the parking lot to walk among the towering formations (some are nearly 90 feet tall).

Swimming is permitted, but be aware of potentially dangerous tides. A more relaxing way to enjoy the scenery is to visit during shoulder season, from March through May and from September through October, for a walk and picnic rather than a dip.

Machir Bay, Scotland

Location: Islay,



Come for: Bird-watching along a secluded Scottish coast



How to get there: Machir Bay is a 30-minute drive from Port Askaig, which is reached by a 2-hour ferry from Kennacraig Ferry Terminal, a 2.5-hour drive west of Glasgow Islay, Scotland Bird-watching along a secluded Scottish coastMachir Bay is a 30-minute drive from Port Askaig, which is reached by a 2-hour ferry from Kennacraig Ferry Terminal, a 2.5-hour drive west of Glasgow

We’re not suggesting you come to this remote Scottish beach to go swimming. Backed by grass-covered dunes, Machir Bay on the Scottish island of Islay offers coastal walks and bird-watching; keep your eyes peeled for geese, guillemots, gannets, golden eagles, and even puffins.

Given its northern reaches, sunshine is never a guarantee, and temperatures are far from balmy (rarely topping 60°F, even in the summer). But dramatic Scottish skies only add to the atmosphere. A tour of and tasting at the nearby Kilchoman Distillery is one way to warm up: Buy a bottle of scotch and sip a beachfront sundowner.

Plaka Beach, Greece

The 2.5-mile Plaka Beach has a wide variety of beach bars and restaurants serving grilled fish and salads. Photo by Christos Siatos/Shutterstock

Location: Naxos, Greece



Come for: Feet-in-the-sand seafood feasts



How to get there: Plaka is a 30-minute bus ride or 15-minute taxi ride south of Naxos ferry port

Naxos has brilliant beaches, so it’s hard for sunseekers to go wrong on the Cycladic Greek island. Plaka is the best of the bunch, with shimmering yellow sand and tempting turquoise water. The 2.5-miles offers a wide variety of beach bars, restaurants serving fresh grilled fish and salads, and plenty of seafront accommodations.

Plaka is a prime sunbathing beach, and several vendors rent lounge chairs and umbrellas. Plaka Watersports offers kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals as well as windsurfing and wakeboard lessons. Tip: Beachgoers seeking a little extra freedom can wander to the northern end of the beach, where the nudists congregate.

Related: 18 Beautiful Greek Islands for Every Kind of Traveler

Praia da Adraga, Portugal

Location: Sintra-Cascais Natural Park, Portugal



Come for: Impressive waves, giant rock formations, and more locals than tourists



How to get there: Praia da Adraga is a 35-minute taxi ride west of Sintra, with limited parking and no direct public transportation access

If sun-kissed, gold-hued sand and reliable surfing waves are what you’re after, make your way to Praia da Adraga, within Portugal’s protected Sintra-Cascais Natural Park. Idyllic scenery abounds with rocky outcrops in the ocean, sea-carved archways on the beach, and mossy cliffs.

Only an hour drive from Lisbon, this Atlantic coast beach is a popular weekend spot for Lisboans, but midweek, it’s a relatively quiet little cove. Try the excellent beachfront Restaurante Adraga, serving seafood stews, grilled fish, and fresh crab to hungry sunbathers.

Cefalù, Italy

The shallow waters at Cefalù are ideal for families. Photo by Marian Bulacu/Shutterstock

Location: Sicily, Italy



Come for: In-town swimming with a side of ruins and mosaics



How to get there: Cefalù is a 45-minute direct train ride east of Palermo Centrale, which is accessible by flights into Palermo

The roughly 1.25-mile curve of fine yellow sand that fronts the northern Sicilian coastal city of Cefalù is a local favorite (as evidenced by the summer crowds). Backed by an enormous sandstone rock formation, with an early-12th-century cathedral presiding over its northern end, it’s a picturesque place to while away the day.

Spend a morning getting lost in the winding lanes of the city’s medieval Old Town, stopping to see the Byzantine mosaics inside the Cathedral of Cefalù. Then work your way down to the waterfront for an afternoon on the beach.

The water is clear and pleasantly warm, and you can rent umbrellas and lounge chairs from a handful of beach bars. When the day is done, retire to one of the restaurants on the north end of town for all manner of local seafood dishes, such as cozze scoppiate (mussels in a cherry tomato sauce).

Çark Beach, Türkiye

Location: Alaçatı and Çeşme, Türkiye



Come for: Ideal windsurfing conditions



How to get there: Çark Beach is a 10-minute drive from the center of Alaçatı, a one-hour drive west of Izmir’s main airport

The town of Alaçatı and its beaches, on a bay in the Icarian Sea, are a popular domestic vacation spot. But what draws adventurous travelers from all over the world is the excellent windsurfing opportunities. Half a dozen schools near Çark Beach offer windsurfing, kite-surfing, and windfoil lessons, and if that seems a bit intimidating, a few have stand-up paddleboards you can rent, too.

Those who prefer to lap up the Turkish sunshine can relax on loungers right on the beach. Don’t miss a seafood supper while you’re here: local bream and calamari fresh from the ocean are typical dishes, and Veranda Alaçatı has tables right on the sand.