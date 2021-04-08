Away Just Launched 5 New Products—and None Are Luggage

Courtesy of Away
Travel can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be uncomfortable.
For the first time, Away is selling travel pillows, masks, blankets, and more.
If you’re like us, you’re very excited to start traveling again. But let’s face it: We don’t miss how uncomfortable the getting there part can be. Planes, trains, and automobiles can often be too cold or too bright—not to mention a literal pain in the neck if you try to nap sitting upright.
That’s why Away’s latest collection is all about making sure you’re as comfortable as possible once you’re ready to hit the road again. Instead of launching new luggage, Away is introducing five brand-new travel accessories, including the brand’s first-ever face masks, sleep masks, neck pillows, travel blankets, and compression socks.
The entire collection is available for purchase exclusively at awaytravel.com and in-store at any of the brand’s 13 retail locations starting April 8. For more information about each item, read on:
The Away Face Mask comes in two different sizes, S/M and L/XL, to fit a range of faces. As with some of our other favorite face masks, it’s designed with adjustable ear loops but also comes with a back-head strap for when you want to give your lobes a break. Made with nylon and elastane, the mask’s outer fabric is treated with an antimicrobial finish and comes with two disposable inner filters. (The filters are also sold in sets of 10 for $10.) The $35 kit also includes an antimicrobial pouch to store your mask in when you’re not wearing it.
A good sleep mask is one of the most important parts of staying well-rested on the road. Away’s version may look simple, but it comes with molded interior cups so your eyes don’t feel squished and also has a pocket for storing your earplugs.
Made with a foam core for maximum comfort, Away’s travel pillow comes with an adjustable string to keep your neck cradled just the way you like it. The pillow is machine washable, but it is also treated with an antimicrobial finish on the outer fabric and can be stashed away in an included pouch to keep germs at bay when you’re traveling.
At just one pound, Away’s travel blanket is lightweight and also folds up into itself, making it easy to bring it along in your carry-on bag. In addition to an interior kangaroo pocket to keep your phone or lip balm handy, the blanket also has a foot pocket to keep your toes toasty. Snap buttons allow you to connect it to the Away neck pillow or another one of its blankets.
Anytime you’re sitting in one position for a long time—on an airplane, in a car, at your WFH desk setup—it’s always a good idea to wear compression socks to keep blood circulating in your legs. Away’s version is made with a blend of cotton, nylon, Lycra, and polyester designed to be both anti-odor and quick drying. They are available in four sizes to fit everything from under a women’s size 7.5 up to men’s sizes over 10.5.
