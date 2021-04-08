Away Just Launched 5 New Products—and None Are Luggage

If you’re like us, you’re very excited to start traveling again. But let’s face it: We don’t miss how uncomfortable the getting there part can be. Planes, trains, and automobiles can often be too cold or too bright—not to mention a literal pain in the neck if you try to nap sitting upright.

That’s why Away’s latest collection is all about making sure you’re as comfortable as possible once you’re ready to hit the road again. Instead of launching new luggage, Away is introducing five brand-new travel accessories, including the brand’s first-ever face masks, sleep masks, neck pillows, travel blankets, and compression socks.

The entire collection is available for purchase exclusively at awaytravel.com and in-store at any of the brand’s 13 retail locations starting April 8. For more information about each item, read on:

Courtesy of Away The Away face masks come in black and navy.

The Face Mask

The Away Face Mask comes in two different sizes, S/M and L/XL, to fit a range of faces. As with some of our other favorite face masks, it’s designed with adjustable ear loops but also comes with a back-head strap for when you want to give your lobes a break. Made with nylon and elastane, the mask’s outer fabric is treated with an antimicrobial finish and comes with two disposable inner filters. (The filters are also sold in sets of 10 for $10.) The $35 kit also includes an antimicrobial pouch to store your mask in when you’re not wearing it.

Courtesy of Away The Away sleep mask is available in “Coast,” seen here, as well as black and navy.

The Sleep Mask