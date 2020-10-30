The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without

Compression socks help improve blood flow in your legs during any long periods of sitting—like flying, driving, or even WFH-ing.

Yes, you should be wearing compression socks when you travel. These are the most stylish and comfortable pairs.

If you’ve ever struggled with swollen feet during a long flight or car ride—or worse, suffered deep vein thrombosis (DVT)—you know wearing compression socks is a must when traveling. After long periods of sitting still, like on a plane or in a car, DVT can occur when a blood clot forms in “one or more of the deep veins in your body, usually in your legs,” according to the Mayo Clinic. If one of these blood clots breaks loose and travels through your bloodstream to your lungs, it can cause a pulmonary embolism, which can be life threatening. It’s important to get up and move around during a flight or make frequent pit stops on road trips, but wearing compression socks while traveling is beneficial for everyone because they can improve circulation and prevent swelling in your feet and legs. As you get older, your doctor may recommend you wear compression socks after surgery or before you fly. However, people of any age and fitness levels can benefit from them while traveling. How do compression socks work? Compression socks typically look like regular knee-high socks but have various compression levels built in from the toe to just under the knee that gently squeeze your ankles and calves to keep blood flowing toward your upper leg. What should you look for in a compression sock?

You’ll first want to look for the level of compression—or mmHg—they provide. The higher the number, the more pressure you’ll feel on your legs. If you go too tight, it can be a struggle to get them on and off, plus they can pinch after wearing them for just a few hours causing the dreaded “leg sausage” sensation. Mild levels of compression—between 8–15 mmHg and 15–20 mmHg—will provide light amounts of pressure to your leg and are great for long travel days. Higher levels of compression, like 20–30 mmHg to 30–40 mmHg, are generally the levels doctors will prescribe. (If your doctor prescribes them, be sure to get the compression level he or she recommends.) After compression levels, you should also look for what kind of material the socks are made with (cotton and bamboo tend to be softer than cheap nylon versions) and also fun colors, if you don’t want to look like you’re wearing boring medical socks. Here are a few of our favorite compression socks that outpace other brands in sheer comfort and style. Courtesy of Ostrichpillow Ostrichpillow bamboo compression socks in red/green Ostrichpillow Bamboo Compression Socks Preorder Now: $30, ostrichpillow.com

MmHg level: 8–15 mmHg

Materials: 50 percent bamboo, 25 percent recycled polyester, 10 percent recycled nylon, 15 percent spandex Ostrichpillow is known for its ultra-comfy travel pillows, but its first pairs of compression socks for travelers are currently available for preorder and are expected to ship in mid-November. Made from an ecofiber blend of soft bamboo and recycled polyester and nylon, these unisex socks come in two sizes and colors. The S–M is EU size 36–41 (approximately suited for U.S. women’s sizes 5–9), while the L–XL is best for EU size 41–46 (approximately U.S. men’s 9–14). Both sizes are available in two colors—a mismatched blue and yellow combo and a red and muted green combo.

