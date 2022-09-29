AutoCamp Is Expanding With a New Collection of Upcycled Motels and Lodges for Adventurers

Calling all outdoorsy types who prefer sleeping indoors: AutoCamp is branching out from its Airstream glamping resorts to launch a new lodging brand that will upcycle existing lodges and motels into affordable basecamps in the United States. Field Station will open its first location in early 2023 in Moab, Utah, followed by two California hotels in Joshua Tree and South Lake Tahoe by 2024.

In addition to traditional king and double queen hotel rooms, Field Station will offer camper van parking spots with access to communal bathrooms and showers, plus Wi-Fi for those living the van life . Affordability is a key component of this new brand, with nightly rates starting at $159 for rooms and $49 Van Life spots during nonpeak seasons.

Rooms will feature a minimalist Scandinavian design and photography by adventure photographer Cliford Mervil. Since these rooms are designed for outdoor enthusiasts, you’ll find bike racks and ample space for gear storage. Instead of rolling in a cot for additional guests, portaledges that are typically used as hanging beds by rock climbers on cliff faces are installed on the walls in select rooms.

Geared toward outdoor adventure travelers, Field Station hotels will include clever details like portaledges instead of cots for additional guests. Courtesy of Field Station

Don’t plan on schlepping your mountain bike or other gear on the plane? In addition to a retail shop, on-site rentals from brands like Outdoor Research and Black Diamond will be available at Field Station hotels. On-site guides are also available to provide fully curated experiences during your stay. But if you’d rather DIY it, the hotel is partnering with AllTrails to offer trail recommendations in the area.

Amenities will include a pool, firepits, an espresso bar, plus a gathering spot called Gear + Beer where guests can return rented gear and purchase food and drink after a day of hiking. To incorporate the community, weekly programming like outdoor movies, as well as classes on the local history of Indigenous peoples and survivalist skills will be open to locals as well as hotel guests.

In 2023, AutoCamp Hospitality Group will also launch four new glamping properties under its original brand near Zion National Park, Texas Hill Country, Asheville, and Sequoia National Park. The brand already operates five existing AutoCamp luxury campsites in Joshua Tree, New York’s Catskill Mountains, Yosemite National Park, Russian River in Sonoma County, and Cape Cod.