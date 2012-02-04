Home>Travel inspiration

What to Do in Tokyo’s Ameyayokocho Neighborhood

By Marie Doezema

Feb 4, 2012

From the September/October 2010 issue

share this article
flipboard
Photo courtesy of Hotel Ohgaisou

Photo courtesy of Hotel Ohgaisou

Get to know this east-side neighborhood.

share this article
flipboard

On the east side of Tokyo, travelers can experience the city’s frenetic spirit. In the Ameyayokocho neighborhood, you’ll find seedy-looking love hotels, pachinko parlors, and chatty street vendors. When the chaos becomes too intense, escape to nearby Nezu and Yanaka, two historic districts where the artistry of imperial Edo culture lives on. Here are the places to visit while in Tokyo’s Ameyayokocho neighborhood.

Ameyayokocho food market

The open-air stalls underneath the train tracks were once a haven for criminal transactions. Today they’re paradise for bargain-hunters looking for such essentials as green tea and dried fish. Don’t miss the labyrinthine underground food counterse located beneath the Ameyoko Center Building. 4-7-8 Ueno, Taito-ku

Kappabashi

A well-known shopping area for local restaurateurs, Kappabashi is the place to go for kitchen utensils and plastic food displays. Located between the Ueno and Asakusa neighborhoods, northeast of Ameyayokocho.

Hifumi-an

At this 1920s-era restaurant, diners can try kaiseki—traditional multicourse meals. Chefs also teach cooking classes off-site. 4-2-18 Sendagi, Bunkyo-ku, 81/(0) 3-5832-8677

Scai Art Gallery

An art gallery in a former public bathhouse, Scai presents rotating exhibits of international and Japanese artists, including Anish Kapoor and Shinko Okuhara. Kashiwayu-Ato, 6-1-23 Yanaka, Taito-ku.

Suigetsu Hotel Ohgaisou

At the Suigetsu Hotel Ohgaisou—located on the site of Meiji-era novelist Mori Ogai’s home—details include Japanese-style rooms with tatami floors, cypress and marble tubs, and a garden restaurant.

>>Next: A Guide to Traditional Japanese Food: 10 Essential Dishes to Try From Japan

popular stories

  1. Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Latest Credit Card Offers

    Tips + News

  2. The Best Cruise Lines You’ve Never Heard Of

    Cruise

  3. Retro Charm Lives on at These Independent U.S. Ski Resorts

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Latest Credit Card Offers

Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Latest Credit Card Offers

Loyalty + Rewards

Swoop Is Expanding Its U.S.-Canada Flights with Fares From $78

Swoop Is Expanding Its U.S.-Canada Flights with Fares From $78

Air Travel

Inside Sky Lagoon, Iceland’s New Geothermal Spa

Inside Sky Lagoon, Iceland’s New Geothermal Spa

Health + Wellness

U.S. Citizens Will Need to Register to Travel to Europe in 2023

U.S. Citizens Will Need to Register to Travel to Europe in 2023

Tips + News