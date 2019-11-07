Aerin Lauder's Beautiful (Travel) Life

If you want to give yourself a case of Instagram envy, follow Aerin Lauder. The granddaughter of Estée Lauder, who founded the eponymous beauty product empire, Aerin is the brand’s style and image director. She’s also the CEO of her own eponymous lifestyle brand, Aerin.

Travel inspires her design aesthetic and her business strategy, and her Instagram feed captures all of her adventures—boat rides and pasta in Italy, work trips to London, photo shoots in Provence, urban exploring in Jerusalem, Milan, and Paris.

I talked to her about her favorite hotels, the best restaurants in Capri, and the value of trusted travel advisors.

Where do you love to return to again and again?

I always love going back to Capri. It is a truly special destination, especially in the summer. I love spending time with my family, taking a boat out for a swim, and having them drop us off for lunch at one of the seaside restaurants. A few restaurants that are absolute must-visits are Da Paolino, La Fontelina, and Conca del Sogno, which isn’t on Capri but is just a short boat ride away.

Courtesy of Aerin Lauder Aerin Lauder in Italy

What travel experiences have changed your life?

I was recently in Israel, where I did a walking tour of Jerusalem. The city is completely magical. I was amazed by the many years of history, tradition, and culture everywhere you look.

A few years ago, I went on safari with my family in Tanzania. It was the most amazing and beautiful experience and unlike anything I had ever seen.

What have you learned about building a business?