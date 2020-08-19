Airbnb Is Bringing Broadway Back via Online Experiences

Aug 19, 2020
Learn how to do the can-can from “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” online.
Tituss Burgess, Ann Reinking, and other Broadway stars are hosting Airbnb Online Experiences over the next month.
When Broadway shows closed in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus in New York, little did we know that they’d remain shuttered through the end of 2020. By now, you’ve probably watched the original production of Hamilton on Disney Plus half a dozen times or more and are looking for new ways to get your Broadway fix.
Thankfully, Airbnb announced on August 19 that it’s launching a new series of Airbnb Online Experiences featuring Emmy-nominee Tituss Burgess, Tony-winner Ann Reinking, three original Broadway princesses, and cast and crew members from musicals such as Chicago and Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Airbnb has also partnered with out-of-work artists from the Actors Fund so they can earn income through teaching online experiences while the entertainment industry remains closed.
“In this time of social distancing, it is imperative for artists to find an outlet to create and collaborate in order to continue to tell our stories,” said Burgess in a statement. “With Broadway dark, we must re-evaluate and re-establish what the community means—what we want it to mean—in order to move forward.”
Following a similar model of Airbnb’s virtual Pride and online cooking classes with world-renowned chefs, these Broadway online experiences will take place via Zoom and will range in price from $15 to $100. Explore all the offerings at airbnb.com/Broadway, or see our curated list of favorites below.
Most may recognize Tituss Burgess from Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but he was also in the original Broadway casts of Jersey Boys and The Little Mermaid. On August 29, Burgess will host an hour-long online experience where up to 10 guests will get to workshop their favorite 16-bar cut of a song with Burgess to prepare for future auditions.
Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Belle), two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (Cinderella), and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Jasmine) are cohosting an Airbnb online experience on both September 26 and September 27. During the 90-minute workshops, they will sing a song or two, and share stories from their time on stage bringing these iconic princesses to life.
Miss taking dance lessons? On September 3 and September 17, Moulin Rouge! The Musical’s Khori Petinaud will teach you how to do the can-can from Sonya Tayeh’s award-winning choreography during an hour-long class with up to 10 other students.
Tony-winning choreographer Ann Reinking will join dancer Arian Keddell to teach you some of the famous moves from the Broadway musical Chicago. The hour-long class will take place on August 29, September 3, and September 12, and can accommodate up to 10 students during each session.
