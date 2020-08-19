Airbnb Is Bringing Broadway Back via Online Experiences

When Broadway shows closed in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus in New York, little did we know that they’d remain shuttered through the end of 2020. By now, you’ve probably watched the original production of Hamilton on Disney Plus half a dozen times or more and are looking for new ways to get your Broadway fix.

Thankfully, Airbnb announced on August 19 that it’s launching a new series of Airbnb Online Experiences featuring Emmy-nominee Tituss Burgess, Tony-winner Ann Reinking, three original Broadway princesses, and cast and crew members from musicals such as Chicago and Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Airbnb has also partnered with out-of-work artists from the Actors Fund so they can earn income through teaching online experiences while the entertainment industry remains closed.

“In this time of social distancing, it is imperative for artists to find an outlet to create and collaborate in order to continue to tell our stories,” said Burgess in a statement. “With Broadway dark, we must re-evaluate and re-establish what the community means—what we want it to mean—in order to move forward.”

Following a similar model of Airbnb’s virtual Pride and online cooking classes with world-renowned chefs, these Broadway online experiences will take place via Zoom and will range in price from $15 to $100. Explore all the offerings at airbnb.com/Broadway, or see our curated list of favorites below.

Storytelling Through Song With Tituss