You Can Finally Watch the Original Broadway Production of “Hamilton” at Home

The two-hour, 40-minute film consists of live recordings from three performances shot at New York City’s Richard Rodgers Theater in June 2016. The Hamilton movie features the original Broadway cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the musical (which won 11 Tony Awards in 2016) and stars in the title role.

You’ll need to pay Disney Plus’s $7 monthly subscription fee in order to watch Hamilton, as the streaming platform recently ended its free trials for new subscribers . Once you subscribe to Disney Plus, you can stream the film as many times as you please. Note that you can cancel (and also restart) your Disney Plus subscription at any time.

Disney announced in early May that the filmed adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize–winning stage production would premiere on Disney Plus on July 3, 2020. Disney first announced plans for the Hamilton film in early February, just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic forced strict social-distancing measures across the United States. It was originally slated for theatrical release on October 15, 2021.

If you’re looking for some news to sing about, you’re in the right place: The live, recorded version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton is officially available to stream on Disney Plus —more than a year earlier than planned.

While its debut on the eve of Independence Day in the United States wasn’t part of Disney’s original plan for the Hamilton movie release, the date is fitting because the musical depicts the American Revolution through the life and death of Alexander Hamilton, one of the nation’s founding fathers. The release is especially notable amid the current protests against systemic racial injustice in the United States and around the world: The show highlights the role immigrants played in founding this country, with a talented cast consisting largely of Black, Latino, and Asian American performers.

“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton,” said Bob Iger, executive chair of the Walt Disney Company, in a press release. “In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love, and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful.”

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen,” added Lin-Manuel Miranda in the statement, referring to Thomas Kail, who directed both the film and the original Broadway production. “He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” Miranda said.

Even prior to the coronavirus-related shutdown of Broadway (which will continue at least until January 2021), it was extremely difficult—not to mention expensive—to snag a ticket for Hamilton. The show sold out months in advance and tickets went for prices that were multiple times the cost of Disney Plus’s $7 monthly subscription fee. Now, whether or not you’re among the 2.6 million people who (to date) have been lucky enough to see Hamilton on Broadway, you’ll have the chance to see the acclaimed stage production from the comfort of your own home.

This article originally appeared online on May 12, 2020; it was updated on July 3, 2020, to include current information.