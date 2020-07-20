New York is experiencing a summer unlike any other in order to control the coronavirus outbreak.

“Pride is a staple in New York City, and is oftentimes a safe space for many,” David A. Correa, Heritage of Pride interim executive director, said in a statement. “This weighed on our members, board, and staff, knowing that we serve as a haven for vulnerable communities. It was not easy to arrive at the decision to cancel pride . . . but our top priority remains the health and well-being of all those that participate with us.” NBC New York reported that Mayor de Blasio said Pride events could be rescheduled for the fall, but some events occurred virtually. On Sunday, June 28, WABC-TV, the broadcast partner of Pride in NYC, aired “NYC Pride 2020: 50th Anniversary of the NYC Pride March” on Channel 7, as well as on abc7ny.com and the ABC News Live channel. Celebrate Israel Parade The 56th Celebrate Israel Parade, originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, was also canceled. With the largest Jewish population outside Israel, NYC hosts the annual parade, which usually draws more than 40,000 marchers, including American and Israeli community leaders and celebrities. Puerto Rican Day Parade The 63rd Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade was originally scheduled for June 14, 2020. Since New York is home to the largest Puerto Rican community off the island, it’s one of the city’s biggest events of the year, typically drawing 1.5 million spectators and marchers to Fifth Avenue to celebrate the people of Puerto Rico. Instead, on June 13, WABC-TV broadcast a 90-minute celebration of Puerto Rican history and culture hosted by anchors Joe Torres and David Novarro with special appearances from the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda. Mermaid Parade Coney Island Originally scheduled for June 20, 2020, the 38th annual Mermaid Parade in Coney Island will instead be held as a decentralized Tail-a-Thon on August 29. What does that mean? Instead of hundreds of thousands of people meeting up in person in one physical space, participants will connect via video streams from across the globe and the parade organizers will combine those streams into one broadcast for the public to enjoy. Shakespeare in the Park The Public Theater’s free Shakespeare in the Park 2020 season, held at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, has been canceled. In addition to planned productions of Richard II and As You Like It, the theater company will also be suspending the remaining season of programs and events, including Cullud Wattah and all performances at Joe’s Pub in its flagship home at Astor Place through August 31, 2020. However, together with WNYC, the Public will broadcast Richard II as a serialized radio show at 8 p.m. over four nights between July 13 and 16. Listeners in the tri-state area can tune in to WNYC 93.9 FM and AM 820, while everyone else can listen to the stream at WNYC.org. Lincoln Center Out of Doors, Midsummer Night Swing, and Mostly Mozart Festival The 50th edition of Lincoln Center Out of Doors, which brings free performances to the Lincoln Center Plaza, was also canceled for summer 2020. However, the performing arts center has virtual opportunities available right now and plans for other in-person events later on. “It is our intention, when it is safe again to gather in-person, to stage a free pop-up festival in a celebration of our great city, and the selfless first responders and healthcare workers who are giving so much during this crisis,” Lincoln Center said in a statement. “Currently, and for the foreseeable future, we’re taking our work online with Lincoln Center at Home, our new portal helping families and communities keep the performing arts front and center.” BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival The 2020 edition of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but event organizers have brought the annual summer concerts online for a virtual series called #BRICxHome with artist interviews, musical performances, dance parties, and more. City Parks SummerStage Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is New York’s largest free outdoor performing arts festival, producing more than 100 performances in 16 parks throughout the five boroughs each summer. Per city restrictions, none of its events will be taking place this May or June. However, City Parks Foundations is hopeful that it will be able to present SummerStage performances later in the summer or fall if and when public gatherings are allowed, according to a statement on its website. In the meantime, it will be adding new live performances to its website to bring SummerStage concerts directly to your home through their free digital series, SummerStage Anywhere. For updates, visit cityparksfoundation.org/summerstage. Governors Ball 2020 Governors Ball Music Festival (Gov Ball), which was scheduled to take place on Randall’s Island June 5–7, canceled its 2020 event and will not be rescheduling it for later in the year. “Over the past few weeks, we have gone to great lengths to find a postponement date that works for all parties involved. Due to a myriad of planning and logistical issues, we have come to the conclusion that there are no sufficient options available to us,” the festival wrote in a statement. “We are pushing ahead, and are already jumping into plans for 2021.” Five Boro Bike Tour Initially postponed from its original date on May 3, 2020, the TD Five Boro Bike Tour, a 40-mile ride across all five boroughs, has been officially canceled for 2020.