AFAR Staffers’ Best Packing Hacks

At AFAR, we practice what we preach: Every single one of our staff members travels, and travels a lot. Heck, AFAR even gives us a stipend to go on a trip each year. It goes without saying that many of us have become packing ninjas over the years. Here are our best tips for bringing your life on the road.

1. Shower caps are your best friend

“I save hotel shower caps to use as shoe wraps—they’re especially good for running shoes that get a little muddy. Plus, they’re ubiquitous so you’re never in danger of being without.” —Aislyn Greene, associate editor

2. Your dry cleaner and socks can help protect your fancy clothes

“For blazers, slacks, and dress shirts that you want protected from wrinkles, keep them in the plastic bags you get from your dry cleaner when you pack them. To protect your ties from wrinkles, roll them up and stash them in your socks.” —Joe Diaz, cofounder

3. Solve the damp bathing suit problem

“Don’t sweat a damp bathing suit when it’s time to pack up and leave—most hotels have plastic laundry bags, so you can throw your suit in one of those and travel knowing you won’t open up a musty suitcase at home. When all else fails, do like Aislyn does and wrap it in a shower cap.” —Danielle Walsh, associate editor