A Wildflower Super Bloom Is Heading to the Sierras

Following a super bloom season in Southern California that was almost too beautiful for its own good, experts are expecting an impressive wildflower display to grace the foothills and alpine meadows of the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range this summer.

“It should be a great year for both mid and high elevations in the eastern Sierra, where we’ve gotten plenty of precipitation fairly consistently since December,” stated Blake Engelhardt, Forest Service botanist for the Inyo National Forest, home to Mammoth Lakes and the Mammoth Mountain, one of the best ski resorts in the United States.

Beyond Mammoth, the eastern Sierra also contains parts of Yosemite and Death Valley national parks.

Engelhardt added that the relatively cool temperatures the region experienced through March has delayed the emergence of wildflowers.

“But when it starts to warm it should green up pretty quick. With so much snow above 8,000 feet, peak wildflowers at the higher elevations may not be until late July or early August, when they get unburied,” added Engelhardt in a statement.

Courtesy of Visit Mammoth At Mammoth Mountain, lingering snow means an extended ski season, too.

Botanist Karen Wiese told Visit California that she expects this summer to be a “dazzling wildflower season” in the Sierras.

According to Wiese, some species will start blooming at lower elevations (around 6,000 feet) in June, and as the snowpack continues to melt the blooms will rise, with the highest elevations (above 10,000 feet) expected to welcome alpine wildflowers through August.