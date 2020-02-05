The Famed Judgment of Paris Wine Showdown Is Being Recreated in Napa Valley

May 24, 1976, changed the wine world forever. Before then, France and its wines, paragons of Old World winemaking, had dominated the industry and sommeliers’ dreams—until a publicity stunt turned everything on its head.

To drum up business for their Parisian wine shop, merchants Patricia Gallagher (an American) and Steven Spurrier (a Brit) put together a blind tasting event in Paris that pitted established French wines against Northern California’s up-and-comers. Chardonnays from Burgundy and California (mostly Napa Valley) went head to head, as did Bordeaux and California cabernet sauvignons. A panel of nine French wine experts did a blind tasting of both the whites and reds; Spurrier and Gallagher tasted as judges but their scores wouldn’t count toward the final tally. Expectations were so low for the California wines that only one journalist, an American named George Taber, attended the event to report on it for Time.

The results were shocking—not only did Napa Valley wines win in both categories, but the whites took three of the top four spots in the category. The blind tasting, nicknamed “The Judgment of Paris,” legitimized California wine and gave other growing regions throughout the world hope that they could take on the big dogs.