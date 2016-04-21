A Guide to Drinking (Legally) In the National Parks

The best ways to raise a glass to and in the National Parks

The post-adventure beer (and/or the shower beer) is a time-honored tradition for many in the outdoorsy set. There’s nothing like leaning back in a camp chair to survey a recently-conquered mountain, frosty brewski in hand. It's thanks to the National Parks Service (NPS) that many of those purple mountain majesties and wide-open spaces are still around to be explored. They may not release bourbon-bearing St. Bernards throughout the parks to revive weary tourists (yet), but there’s plenty of post-hike relief to be found in the famed lodges and less-famed convenience stores in and around the U.S. national parks. LODGE BARS

There are more than 100 lodges associated with the NPS and they run the gamut from rustic elegance to purely rustic. These are are some of the best places to belly up to the bar. For The Wine-Inclined

El Tovar Lodge, known for a bold wine list and even bolder views, is situated on the rim of the Grand Canyon. The iconic restaurant has an award-wining wine program that features over 100 domestic wines hailing from wine regions across the country. If your hiking accomplishments merit some celebration, the extensive and award-winning wine list at Cascades Restaurant and Lounge in the old Stanley Hotel just outside of Rocky Mountain National Park includes bubbles from California, France, Italy, and Spain. Photo by Kelly Bastone The view from Kalaloch Lodge, Olympia National Park A Brew With A View

Microbreweries tend to pop up around National Parks like so many mushrooms. (Maybe because fresh air and physical exertion somehow make beer taste even better?) Because of this, it's easy for most lodges to proudly tap local craft beer, like the local Utah microbrews on draft at The Main Lodge in Bryce Canyon, or the full selection of Oregon craft beers on offer at Kalaloch Lodge in Olympic National Park. Yellowstone National Park is smack-dab in the middle of microbrew country in three different states, and the Old Faithful Inn Dining room is the best place in the park to try local beers from all three states. But while all these places merely bring the beers to the park, there is one brewery actually located on National Parks property, and it's where you'd least expect: Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas. The Superior Bathhouse Brewery is housed in a restored bathhouse (and no, they don't make bathtub gin) and uses thermal spring water sourced from the park for its ales, hefeweizens, stouts, and even its nonalcoholic root beer.

If You Prefer Your Alcohol Spirited

While it's easy to find good local beer and wine throughout the NPS, finding a cocktail list that goes beyond lackluster Manhattans or sugary takes on a Seabreeze is almost more daunting than facing Half Dome. Enter Russell's. With one of the only serious cocktail programs in the National Parks lodges, Russell’s Fireside Dining Room in Glacier National Park’s Lake McDonald Lodge offers a refreshing departure from run-of-the-mill cocktail menus. The bar features hand-crafted cocktails made from locally sourced ingredients and spirits, and emphasizes flavors found in and around the park. The Huckleberry Smash, for example, is a relatively simple take on a Bourbon Smash, but the addition of local Montana huckleberries and Butte-distilled bourbon whiskey makes the drink ultra-local and extra delicious. If the housemade Bloody Mary mix doesn't get you, the fireplace for those cold, off-season nights certainly will. Photo by Jeremy Reding/Flickr The elegance of the Majestic Yosemite Hotel For the Classy Drunk

But really, why choose? If you'd rather have all of the above and a spectacularly elegant ambiance, head to the Majestic Yosemite Hotel (formerly known as the Ahwahnee Hotel). The crown jewel of the National Parks lodge ecosystem, the Grand Dining Room at the Majestic Yosemite is the only traditionally formal dining experience in any park (dress code enforced): part time-travel, part fine-dining. If you want to feel like a high-class swell circa 1916, toasting the foundation of the NPS in rustic luxury, then raise any glass—beer, wine, champagne, a martini—over dinner here. For the Second-Coming of Wyatt Earp

Sometimes a trip through the beautifully preserved space of a national park can feel like a trip back in time, harkening to the lawless days of the Wild West. But before you saddle your pony and ride off into the sunset, swing through the door of the Roughrider Saloon in Grand Canyon National Park. It's not a kitschy recreation (no one but a tourist is going to make a joke about Miss Kitty), but it's everything a saloon ought to be. It's unpretentious and unassuming—the perfect place to sit and people-watch over a surprisingly decent and deliciously cold cocktail. CAMPING COCKTAILS

If the whole point of being in the great outdoors is to be, well, out of doors, then maybe knocking the mud off your boots to head indoors for a drink isn't for you. But even if you’d rather indulge in a tasty beverage while sitting around a roaring campfire under the stars, you don't have to forego the quality. Rules vary from park to park as to where alcohol is legal and where it isn’t, but in most parks, drinking is legal on campgrounds and in most public-use areas, and illegal in most parking lots, pull-outs, and park buildings. Support the Parks Foundation By Packing A Brew

Rogue Brewing Company in Oregon released a new beer this month in honor of the National Park’s centennial. The popular brewery teamed up with Pendleton to release the Pendleton Pale Ale in honor of nearby Crater Lake National Park. A portion of the sales are donated to the National Parks Foundation. The cooler-ready can’s striped design is inspired by Pendleton’s Glacier Stripe which was featured on the first Pendleton national park blanket, released in 1916.



